ICYMI: NYNJ Host Committee Welcomes Youth Soccer Players from New York and New Jersey to Today’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match

Over 30 youth soccer players from New York and New Jersey are attending today’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ match between Germany and Ecuador at New York New Jersey Stadium as guests of the State of New York in collaboration with the NYNJ Host Committee, City of New York, State of New Jersey, the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), and New Jersey Youth Soccer.

Today’s opportunity builds on the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, Governor Mikie Sherrill, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and partners across the region to expand access to FIFA World Cup 2026™. Through state and city ticket access initiatives, including programs announced by Governors Hochul and Sherrill and the Mayor’s affordable ticket program, more than 2,500 New Yorkers and New Jerseyans are being connected to the world’s biggest sporting event at little to no cost.

“New York’s strength has always come from the people and communities who call our state home,” Governor Hochul said. “As we welcome the world during the FIFA World Cup, these young athletes represent the future of our great state. I’m proud they will have the opportunity to experience this historic tournament firsthand and be inspired by the world’s best players on soccer’s biggest stage. Experiences like these will help ensure the impact of the World Cup is felt far beyond these 39 days.”

Representing New York City are members of the boys and girls soccer teams from Newtown High School in Queens. The student-athletes are attending the match on behalf of the PSAL and the thousands of young athletes who participate in New York City public school sports programs each year.

Representing New Jersey are members from the Salvation Army East Orange Community Center, Elizabeth Youth Soccer, Dover Soccer Club, Lakewood Soccer Club, and the New Jersey State Referees Association, attending through New Jersey Youth Soccer.

The experience is designed to give young athletes the opportunity to witness the World Cup firsthand and inspire the next generation of players, coaches, referees, and leaders in the game. All attendees were also provided with free transportation to and from the matches on the Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle and NJ TRANSIT.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said, “New Jersey is proud to be at the center of the FIFA World Cup, and we want to ensure that communities across our state have the opportunity to share in the excitement of this historic event. By connecting young athletes across New Jersey to this once-in-a-generation experience, we are inspiring our kids, strengthening our communities, and ensuring the tournament leaves a lasting impact across our state.”

FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry said, “The next generation of American soccer talent is sitting in the stands today. We want these young athletes to see the best players in the world and believe that one day they could be on that field themselves. That’s part of the legacy we hope this tournament leaves behind, inspiring more young people across New York and New Jersey to dream bigger through the game of soccer.”

Public Schools Athletic League Executive Director Daniel Harris said, “We are thrilled to partner with Governor Hochul and the NYNJ Host Committee to provide this incredible opportunity for our student-athletes. Queens is home to one of the largest and most passionate Ecuadorian communities in the country, and for many of these students, today’s match carries a special meaning. Being able to experience the FIFA World Cup firsthand, surrounded by the energy and pride of their community, is something they will remember for the rest of their lives.”

New Jersey Youth Soccer CEO Evan Dabby said, “As New Jersey welcomes the world, it is important that the benefits of the FIFA World Cup are felt throughout our communities. We are grateful to Choose New Jersey, the NYNJ Host Committee, and Governor Sherrill’s Office for partnering with us to identify deserving individuals and organizations who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend these matches. For many of these young people, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We hope the memories they create and the inspiration they gain will extend far beyond the final whistle and help grow the game for years to come.”

Governor Hochul has taken active steps to ensure that more New Yorkers can enjoy the World Cup. Last month, the Governor announced significant upgrades to the Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle bus service for fans traveling to and from World Cup matches through reduced fares and 20 percent of bus tickets reserved for New York residents. Governor Hochul also announced two New York State flagship World Cup Watch Experiences, taking place at Stony Brook University on Long Island and at Kensico Dam Plaza in the Mid-Hudson Region. Registration is now open for World Cup Watch Experience in Westchester County on July 19.

In April, Governor Hochul, Mayor Mamdani and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ NYNJ Host Committee announced free fan events in all five boroughs of New York City. The Governor has also announced that 12 community-based projects statewide will receive grant funding as part of the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, including free public viewings at Silo City in Buffalo.

As part of the FY27 Budget, Governor Hochul launched NY Kicks: A $5 million World Cup Legacy Investment Fund aimed at building soccer infrastructure in disadvantaged communities across each region of the state to strengthen neighborhoods and bring people together through a shared love of the game. The FY27 Budget also includes $1 million in additional funding that will be administered by the State Office of Children and Family Services for a companion grant program for NY Kicks recipients to fund programming, equipment, training, and other operating costs that maximize use of these new facilities including uniforms, shin guards, soccer balls and coaches.

These family-friendly events are part of New York State’s coordinated effort to maximize the 2026 World Cup's statewide and economic impact, bringing communities together to experience this historic global moment close to home while advancing long-term investments in youth soccer and community infrastructure.

Last month, Governor Hochul announced that event organizers can serve alcohol at off-site activations for the duration of the World Cup by applying for a World Cup One-Day Permit through the New York State Liquor Authority. Bars and restaurants will be able to use the World Cup One-Day Permit process to use contiguous outdoor space to host events during the World Cup as opposed to the current maximum of four days. In addition, the Governor signed legislation authorizing a temporary expansion of permissible operating hours during the World Cup, allowing bars, restaurants and other eligible on-premises establishments to remain open whenever matches are broadcast live.

These collective efforts also build on the State’s broader strategy to maximize the economic, tourism and community benefits associated with hosting matches during the tournament. For more information, including how to sign up to be notified of future New York State World Cup announcements, visit the I LOVE NY website.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ New York New Jersey Host Committee is the local organizing body responsible for planning and delivering regional host city operations and fan engagement activities associated with FIFA World Cup 2026™. New York New Jersey Stadium will host eight matches during the tournament, including the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final on July 19, 2026.