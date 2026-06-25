Criminal Charges in Brooklyn Gang Takedown

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “These alleged gang members are responsible for dozens of separate shootings and other acts of violence all across Brooklyn and beyond, with 23 victims, including one fatality. The type of wanton shootings alleged in this indictment will not be tolerated as the NYPD and my office are committed to targeting the crews and trigger pullers that cause the most harm in our communities. The consistent support we have been receiving from Governor Hochul has helped in conducting strategic takedowns such as this, which play a key role in the historic drop in gun violence across Brooklyn.”

NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said, “The 22 alleged gang members indicted today are responsible for 26 shootings that left 23 people victimized, including one person killed. The NYPD continues to drive down crime and shooting incidents to record lows because we continue to dismantle gangs, remove guns from our streets, and hold criminals accountable, just as we are doing in this case. I thank the men and women of the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division for doing the important and dangerous work of taking down violent crews, and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office for their partnership in pursuing justice.”

This indictment is the result of a long-term investigation by the District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division into violence allegedly committed by two subsets of the Folk Nation street gang (“Renegade Goons” and “OOs”) beginning in October 2022. The individuals named in the indictment are variously charged with second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All but five defendants are charged with attempted murder for allegedly pulling the trigger during a shooting, and have been remanded or held on high bail.