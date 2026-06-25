Manufacturing and Distribution Facility Opens in Lackawanna

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of a new $77.2 million manufacturing and distribution facility by Deckorators Inc. in Lackawanna. Located at 300 Commerce Drive, the 253,310-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility represents the Michigan-based company’s first operations in New York State. The expansion will create approximately 50 skilled jobs in Western New York, spanning production support, logistics, and administrative roles.

“New York is continuing to grow its manufacturing economy by attracting companies that are investing in our communities and creating skilled jobs and supporting local suppliers,” Governor Hochul said. “Deckorators’ decision to establish its first New York State facility in Lackawanna is a strong vote of confidence in Western New York’s workforce, infrastructure and long-term economic potential.”

The new facility will specialize in manufacturing Deckorators’ products made with patented Surestone® technology, a sustainable mineral-based composite decking material crafted from crushed limestone. By expanding into the Northeast region, the company aims to meet accelerating sales demand from DIYers and commercial builders.

Deckorators®, a subsidiary of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), provides customizable design options including composite decking, railing, porch flooring, and aluminum fencing. Its proprietary Surestone® technology — previously manufactured exclusively in Selma, Alabama — contains no wood, preventing bending or bowing while minimizing heat absorption and maximizing slip resistance.

Deckorators Executive Vice President Ryan Kemp said, “This state-of-the-art facility represents a critical milestone in our Northeast expansion strategy, allowing us to meet aggressive customer demand by initially doubling our manufacturing capacity for Surestone technology. Lackawanna offers a fantastic community partner and a site with rich manufacturing history. By establishing our presence at 300 Commerce Drive, we are ensuring our weather-resistant, mineral-based decking can be distributed quickly to retail locations across the region.”

The extensive project involved renovating an existing 168,310-square-foot industrial building and constructing a 19,000-square-foot addition. The $77.2 million capital investment is distributed across key operational upgrades:

$52.5 million for advanced manufacturing equipment

$8.9 million for facility construction

$7.57 million for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades

$6.75 million for property acquisition

$1.5 million in soft costs

Infrastructure enhancements feature newly optimized utility frameworks, modernized driveways, and a dedicated multi-branch CSX rail spur designed for high-volume inbound deliveries of raw materials.

To support the expansion, Empire State Development (ESD) is providing up to $724,000 in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program. Additionally, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency (ECIDA) approved $1.82 million in sales and property tax incentives spanning a 10-year period. The New York Power Authority previously awarded Deckorators 2,080 kilowatts of low-cost Niagara hydropower to support the expansion project. Additional regional utility assistance is supported by National Grid.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Deckorators’ decision to anchor its Northeast expansion in Lackawanna is a testament to Western New York’s world-class manufacturing workforce and infrastructure. By transforming a historic industrial site into a state-of-the-art facility, this project brings 50 high-quality jobs and millions in private investment to the region. Empire State Development is proud to support this expansion, which further solidifies New York State as a premier hub for next-generation industrial growth.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Deckorators’ expansion project, supported by low-cost NYPA hydropower, represents a significant investment in Western New York that will energize and reinforce the region’s manufacturing momentum. The Power Authority continues to leverage its resources to support local firms that create jobs and contribute to the vitality of communities across the state.”

ECIDA President and CEO John Cappellino said, “The ECIDA is pleased to partner on a project that breathes new life into Lackawanna with a massive $77 million investment. By approving targeted sales and property tax incentives, we helped pave the way for Deckorators to double its manufacturing capacity right here in Erie County. This facility builds directly upon Lackawanna’s rich manufacturing legacy while creating 50 sustainable, good-paying jobs for our local workforce.”

City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Lafallo said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Deckorators to Lackawanna as they open this impressive 253,310-square-foot facility. This $77 million project is a massive win for our community, turning an existing industrial footprint into a vibrant, active powerhouse that puts 50 of our neighbors to work. We thank Governor Hochul and our economic development partners for their shared vision in keeping Lackawanna a competitive, thriving home for modern manufacturing.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “For generations, Lackawanna has been a city built by hardworking men and women. From its history as a center of steel production to today’s advanced manufacturing economy, the opening of Deckorators’ new facility honors that legacy and creates new opportunities for the future of Western New York workers. I am proud to welcome Deckorators to the 63rd District and thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, and all our economic development partners for their investment in this major win for the City of Lackawanna.”

Assemblymember Patrick Burke said, “Lackawanna was built by working people, and projects like this make sure its future is built by working people too. Good jobs and more opportunities for families in Sunny LA.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Erie County continues to show that it has the business climate that manufacturers are looking for, and with Deckorators now operating their first site in New York State here on Commerce Drive, we are seeing that the climate is just right. This $77 million investment is the result of close teamwork and dialogue between Deckorators and numerous partners, including ESD and ECIDA with support from others, to make today a reality. I thank Deckorators for building their future here in Lackawanna and Erie County, and I thank all who had a role in this great project.”

For additional information about Deckorators Inc., visit deckorators.com.

About Deckorators Inc.

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories, invented the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category and has since led the industry with innovative decking and railing products. With dependably on-trend designs, Deckorators lets DIYers and builders extend their creative ideas from a home’s interior to its outdoor living spaces. Deckorators is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company. To learn more about Deckorators® decking and railing accessories, visit www.deckorators.com or call 800-556-8449.

About UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries — UFP Packaging, UFP Construction, and UFP Retail Solutions — manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York’s chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state’s 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.