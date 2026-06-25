$43M to Enhance Safety on Roadways

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the awarding of a second round of funding, totaling $43.2 million, to help local governments improve and enhance roadway safety by reducing instances of vehicles inadvertently straying from their lanes and lessening the severity of crashes that result from those instances. The funding is part of the State Department of Transportation’s comprehensive “Safe System” approach toward zero highway deaths and will support roadway improvements — including new guide rails, signs, and pavement markings — in municipalities across the state. In New York State, 44 percent of crash fatalities occur when a vehicle departs from its lane.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my highest priority, and that includes making every effort to enhance safety on our roads for everyone who uses them,” Governor Hochul said. “We are making unprecedented investments to reduce crashes and keep New Yorkers safe through common-sense improvements like guide rails, better signage and pavement markings. This funding deepens that commitment and supports local communities across our state with the resources they need to save lives.”

As part of its efforts to advance a Safe System Approach Toward Zero Deaths, the New York State Department of Transportation released the Roadway Departure Safety Action Plan in the summer of 2024, recommending a comprehensive approach by NYSDOT and its partner agencies to reduce fatalities and serious injuries that result when vehicles inadvertently depart their lanes or the roadway. Consistent with the plan, NYSDOT is focusing on engineering improvements, public education and awareness campaigns, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is coordinating law enforcement activities.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Reducing fatalities and serious injuries on our highways is the goal of New York State DOT’s ‘Safe System Approach Toward Zero Deaths’ and thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul we are moving closer to achieving it. Governor Hochul’s investment in public safety, specifically, the funding we are providing today to our local partners, will help create safer roads across the state, making it more likely that motorists and their passengers as well as bike and pedestrian enthusiasts will arrive at their destinations safely and without incident.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “GTSC takes its role in supporting traffic safety initiatives very seriously, and we are pleased to assist in this effort by providing funding to law enforcement to coordinate additional safety patrols. Traffic safety is incumbent on all of us, to be aware of our surroundings and other drivers. Working together is the only way we can achieve our goal of zero deaths on New York’s roadways.”

Funding for these projects was made available through the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which is intended to support the design and construction of countermeasures intended to reduce roadway/lane departures and lessen the likelihood that departure-related crashes cause death or serious injury. Such countermeasures include, but are not limited to, enhanced striping, curve warning signs, rumble strips and median barriers.

Today’s announced funding complements the initial round of $32 million that was awarded in December to help local governments improve and enhance roadway safety. It also complements an additional $90 million that has also been set aside for NYSDOT to make safety enhancements on roads in the state highway system. To date, New York State has invested over $75 million in roadway safety investments since last year.

Locations receiving funding include:

Capital Region ($4.7 million)

Towns of Berne, Voorheesville, Rensselaerville, Westerlo and Guilderland, Albany County – $1.82 million to install guiderail, center line striping, edge line marking and enhanced curve signage on Rock Rd, Ketcham Rd, Beaver Dam Rd, Ravine Rd, Switzkill Rd, CR 401, Bear Swamp Rd, E. Lydius St, Hurst Rd, Siver Rd, W. Old State Rd and Gardener Rd.

Greene County – $166,000 to develop a Local Roads Safety Plan.

Towns of Halfmoon and Wilton, Saratoga County – $2.14 million to install curve warning signs, enhanced curve signage, barriers, shoulder widening, and safety edge on Ushers Rd, Anthony Rd, Brookwood Rd, Towpath Rd, Sitterly Rd and Louden Rd.

Town of Greenwich, Washington County – $535,000 to install center line and edge line on North Rd, Lick Springs Rd, and Thomson Rd and to develop a Local Roads Safety Plan.

Finger Lakes ($2 million)

Towns of LeRoy and Stafford, Genesee County – $738,000 to add shoulder on South Street Rd and Fargo Rd.

Towns of Galen, Arcadia, and Macedon, Wayne County – $950,000 to add and widen shoulder on Old Route 31, Fairville Maple Ridge Rd, and Wayneport Rd.

Towns of Naples, Canadice and Richmond, Ontario County – $322,000 to install barriers on County Route 36.

Hudson Valley ($9.9 million)

Village of Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County – $568,000 for shoulder widening and to remove fixed objects on South Pascack Rd.

Towns of New Paltz and Marbletown, Ulster County – $1.02 million to install CARDS, friction treatment and curve warning signs on Mountain Rest Rd and Mohonk Rd.

City of New Rochelle and Village of Larchmont, Westchester County – $8.33 million to install curve warning signs, enhanced curve signage, center line striping, edge line marking, CARDS and flashing beacons on Pinebrook Blvd, Chatsworth Ave and Palmer Ave.

Long Island ($1.58 million)

Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County – $1.58 million to install grooved-in retroreflective markings on Sunrise Hwy S Service Rd, Mill Rd, Holbrook Rd, Mark Tree Rd, Gnarled Hollow Rd, Old Town Rd, Waverly Ave, South St, Wading River Rd, Neighborhood Rd, Longwood Rd, W Baretlett Rd, Lower Rocky Point Rd, N Country Rd, Coram Mt Sinai Rd, Smith Rd, Rocky Point Landing Rd, Ronkonkoma Ave, Mark Tree Rd, Pond Path, Moriches Middle Island Rd and Stony Brook Rd.

New York City ($14.8 million)

Brooklyn – $4.96 million to install additional lighting at intersections located on curves on Neptune Ave, Myrtle Ave, McDonald Ave, Halsey St, Fulton St, Flushing Ave, Johnson Ave and Park Ave.

Queens – $7.35 million to install additional lighting at intersections located on curves on Woodhaven Blvd, Queens Blvd, College Point Blvd, Northern Blvd, Cross Island Pkwy, Union Turnpike and Review Ave.

Staten Island – $2.56 million to install additional lighting at intersections located on curves on Richmond Ave, Richmond Rd, Targee St, Richmond Terrace, Forest Hill Rd and Hillside Ave.

North Country ($3.5 million)

Town of Bellmont, Franklin County - $510,000 to install barriers on County Route 24.

City of Watertown, Jefferson County - $500,000 to install barriers, center line striping, edge line marking, and curve warning signs on Moulton St and Public Square.

Towns of Croghan, Harrisville, Lewis, Lowville, Martinsburg, Montague and Pinckney, Lewis County - $2.49 million to install barriers on Bickford Rd, River Rd, Worth Rd, McCue Rd, Fork Rd, River St, CR 50, Davis Bridge Rd, Belfort Rd, CR 29, Whitesville Rd, Liberty Rd, Statzer Rd and Kotary Rd.

Southern Tier ($4 million)

Towns of Chemung, Baldwin, Erin, and Van Etten, Chemung County – $1.71 million to install barriers on Wyncoop Creek Rd.

Towns of Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, and Thurston, Steuben County – $1.6 million to install barriers on County Route 119 and County Route 11.

Broome County – $711,000 to install barriers, edge line marking, enhanced curve signage and shoulder widening on Lewis Rd. and Smith-Hill Rd.

Western New York ($2.3 million)

Town of Clarence, Erie County – $2.3 million for shoulder widening on Rapids Rd.

Central New York ($261,000)

Cortland County – $261,000 to develop a Local Roads Safety Plan

State Senator Tony Ann Stavisky said, “Not every driver in Queens knows the corners where the road curves and the lighting falls short. Those are the places where crashes happen. This funding will help make the roads safer. I thank Governor Hochul for investing in the streets my constituents drive every day.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “Lives are on the line, and this investment makes clear that protecting New Yorkers is not optional — it is our duty. Every barrier installed, every line re-painted, every sign upgraded is a step toward preventing another family from experiencing tragedy. I applaud this commitment to a ‘Safe System’ approach, and I urge all drivers to do their part as well: slow down, stay alert and move over for highway workers. Their lives depend on our choices.”

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “I am pleased that communities across New York, including two that I am proud to represent, the City of New Rochelle and the Village of Larchmont, will receive important funding to make our roads safer for all who use them. As traffic volumes increase, weather becomes more unpredictable, and distracted driving continues to pose serious risks, investing in commonsense improvements is necessary. These safety enhancements will make it easier for drivers to navigate our roads safely and reduce the risk of serious accidents. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their attention to this and the allocations to the communities in Westchester County.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said,“Forty four percent of crash fatalities in New York State occur when a vehicle accidentally departs from its lane. I’m glad to see Brooklyn and Queens will collectively receive more than $12 million to help reduce this pattern and ensure all New Yorkers are safe on our roads and highways.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Keeping our local roads safe is of paramount importance, and the new funding that’s coming to Greene County and the Town of New Paltz for safety improvements will have a major impact in reducing accidents. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for their help in championing these investments in our community as we work to deliver support that will make our roads safer for everyone.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Making investments in our roadways is a critical step towards improving public safety. I am happy to see that the Southern Tier is receiving $4 million to improve our transportation infrastructure. These upgrades throughout our region will make highways safer, more contained and will ultimately move the state closer towards our goal of creating safer state highways.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Anyone who has driven these roads in Albany County's Hilltowns knows that they are dangerous particularly at night and during the winter, which is why I'm pleased that NYSDOT is taking action to make these roadways safer for motorists and residents. Improving and maintaining our local roads helps keep our streets and neighborhoods safe, creates good-paying jobs and is especially important for our rural communities. I'll always work to secure more funding to fix our roads, and I want to thank my legislative colleagues and Governor Hochul for their commitment to investing in our communities across the Capital Region.”

State Senator Sam Sutton said, “Improving roadway safety is one of the most effective ways we can prevent tragedies before they occur. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for recognizing the importance of roadway safety and investing in improvements that will protect New Yorkers, including nearly $5 million for improvements along roads like McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn. Every family deserves to travel safely through their community, and these investments will help protect Brooklyn residents for years to come.”

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi said, “Too many families in our community have been touched by tragedy on roads like Queens Boulevard and Union Turnpike, where poor visibility at curves and intersections has cost lives. This $7.35 million investment in additional lighting in Queens is a direct response to a problem we've raised for years, and it will help keep drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians safer for years to come. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for prioritizing these improvements and for their continued partnership with our district on traffic safety.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “For years, there have been serious concerns about safety along Pinebrook Boulevard in New Rochelle, particularly because pedestrians and cyclists share the roadway with vehicles. Just last year there was a fatality in this corridor, underscoring the need for safety improvements. This funding will help make Pinebrook Boulevard safer for everyone who uses it and is an important step toward preventing future tragedies. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for prioritizing roadway safety and investing in projects like this to protect our communities.”

Assemblymember Nily Rozic said,“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe traveling on our roads, whether they are driving to work, taking their children to school, or visiting loved ones. These investments will help local communities make critical safety improvements that reduce crashes and save lives. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to building safer, more resilient roadways here in Queens and across New York.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "These investments in roadway safety will help local communities make meaningful improvements that reduce crashes, save lives, and better protect everyone who uses our transportation network. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for continuing to prioritize these critical infrastructure investments, including projects here in the Capital Region that will make our local roads safer for residents and visitors alike."

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “My colleagues and I have been incredibly vocal about the urgent need to invest in our local roads, and our communities have made it clear that this infrastructure demands attention. I am glad to see Governor Hochul announcing the disbursement of the $42.9 million safety package. For my district, the Cross Island Parkway is a critical artery, and securing these targeted funds for essential upgrades like improved lighting is a necessary step in protecting our families and ensuring every New Yorker gets home safely."

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I am so pleased that the Town of Wilton and the Village of Greenwich will receive funding to improve the safety of their roadways. Improvements such guard rails and rumble strips help reduce accidents and save lives.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “As a long time advocate for safer streets, I commend Governor Hochul for moving forward with this initiative. Reducing traffic accidents is of utmost importance and I am glad to see funds being committed to projects throughout the state including in Brooklyn.”

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas said,“Investing in safer roadways and sustainable infrastructure leads to a reduction in accidents and it helps New Yorkers travel with greater confidence,” said Assemblywoman Nikki Lucas of the 60th Assembly District, which includes East New York, Brownsville, and Canarsie. “Governor Kathy Hochul’s $43 million investment strengthens existing transportation infrastructure across our state, helping people get home safely while supporting the reliable movement of goods through New York’s freight network, which supports the lifeline of our small business economy. The New York State Department of Transportation’s Safe System approach is a critical step toward building a transportation network that better protects drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and communities.”

Assemblymember Gabriella Romero said, “Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe travelling on our local roads, whether they’re commuting to work, taking their children to school, or visiting loved ones. This $1.82 million investment in Albany County will fund critical safety programs, critical safety upgrades, including guiderails, pavement markings, and enhanced signage, helping prevent serious crashes and save lives on roads throughout our communities. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for prioritizing these improvements and I am proud to work with them on delivering resources that will make our transportation network safer for residents across Guilderland, Voorheesville and the entire region.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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