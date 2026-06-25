Supreme Court allows administration to end temporary status protections for Haiti and Syria

The Supreme Court June 25 ruled in a 6-3 decision to allow the administration to end temporary status protections for individuals from Haiti and Syria, holding in part that the statute bars judicial review of nonconstitutional claims regarding the Secretary of Homeland Security’s Temporary Protected Status designation decisions. The TPS program provides temporary immigration status and work permits to foreign individuals in the U.S. based on a country-level designation made at the discretion of the Secretary of Homeland Security in connection with a natural disaster, armed conflict or other crisis that meets certain statutorily outlined conditions.

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