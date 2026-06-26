Mediate Lawsuit Launches Verified Editorial Board to Set New Standard for Mediation Content Accuracy

Mediate Lawsuit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mediate Lawsuit (Lawsuit.com), the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) directory built on one of the most searched legal domains on the internet, today announced the launch of its Editorial Board — a panel of verified, credentialed mediators and legal professionals responsible for reviewing and certifying the factual accuracy of content published on the platform.The Editorial Board represents a significant commitment to E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) standards, ensuring that consumers, attorneys, and families seeking mediation guidance can trust that every article on Lawsuit.com reflects current legal statutes, court rules, and real-world mediation practice.A Three-Step Review Process Built for AccountabilityEach piece of content on Mediate Lawsuit undergoes a structured editorial workflow before publication:*Reviewer Assignment — A credentialed mediator or legal professional whose practice background fits the subject matter is assigned to the article.*Editorial Review — The reviewer checks terminology, process descriptions, legal-adjacent statements, and practical context before certification.*Published Attribution — The reviewer's name, credentials, review date, and profile link appear publicly on the article upon completion.Every reviewer maintains a publicly accessible profile on Lawsuit.com that includes verified credentials, a detailed biography, defined editorial scope, a disclosures and ethics statement, and links to authoritative third-party verification sources.Inaugural Board MembersAnna P. Krolikowska — Editorial Reviewer, Divorce Mediation & Collaborative DivorceAnna P. Krolikowska is a J.D. graduate of Loyola University Chicago School of Law (2006, with honors), a certified Illinois mediator since 2008, and a Collaborative Law trained professional through the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois since 2010. She is a past President of the Illinois State Bar Association (2021–2022), a former Illinois State Delegate to the American Bar Association, and has been recognized by Illinois Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in Americain Family Law and Collaborative Law, and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin as both a Leading Lawyer and a Salute to Women in Law honoree. Her editorial scope covers divorce mediation, parenting plans, collaborative divorce, and marital settlement agreements under Illinois law. She is fluent in English and Polish and practices in Chicago and Cook County.Ann M. Goade — Editorial Reviewer, Family & Dependency MediationAnn M. Goade earned her law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, William H. Bowen School of Law in 1979, and has mediated exclusively in family law matters since 1993 — over 30 years of uninterrupted neutral practice on Florida's Treasure Coast, serving Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, and Indian River Counties. She holds Florida Supreme Court certification in both family mediation and dependency mediation, is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, and before the U.S. Supreme Court, and holds an ACR Advanced Practitioner designation in Family Law from the Association for Conflict Resolution (2006) as well as an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell. Her editorial scope covers Florida family mediation procedures, child custody, parenting plans, dependency mediation, and pro se family mediation.Why This MattersConsumers searching for mediation guidance online are frequently met with generic, unverified content written by non-practitioners. Mediate Lawsuit's Editorial Board directly addresses this gap by requiring named, credentialed experts to stand behind every article they review — with public attribution and disclosed ethics standards."Our directory is built on the premise that mediation is a better path forward for most disputes," said a spokesperson for Mediate Lawsuit. "The Editorial Board takes that commitment further — ensuring the guidance that brings people to that decision is accurate, trustworthy, and written to the standard that licensed professionals would stand behind publicly."About Mediate LawsuitMediate Lawsuit (Lawsuit.com) is an alternative dispute resolution directory connecting individuals, families, and businesses with licensed mediators across the United States. The platform features detailed mediator profiles with video embedding, photo galleries, credentials, and verified reviews. Mediate Lawsuit operates from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is dedicated to promoting mediation as a primary means of settling legal disputes.For editorial inquiries: editorial@lawsuit.comFor general inquiries: info@lawsuit.com | (954) 656-2600Editorial Board: https://lawsuit.com/editorial/ Media Contact: Mediate Lawsuit, LLC 515 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 120 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301Phone: (954) 656-2600Email: info@lawsuit.comWebsite: https://lawsuit.com

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