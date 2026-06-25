Lower Township MUA Pump Station Rehab

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority (LTMUA) recently closed on a $4.1 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to rehabilitate aging equipment at three of its largest sewage pump stations: Route 9, Diamond Beach, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) Headworks Pump Station.

The project will replace and upgrade approximately 50-year-old pumping equipment and related station components that are critical to the operation of the Authority's wastewater collection and conveyance system. These improvements will help ensure the reliable transport of sanitary sewer flows to the Authority's wastewater treatment plant for proper treatment and disposal.

Maintaining dependable pump station operations is essential to prevent system failures that could result in unintended sanitary sewer releases. By modernizing key infrastructure, the project will reduce the risk of equipment breakdowns and help protect nearby environmentally sensitive areas from potential wastewater discharges.

In addition to improving system reliability, the rehabilitation project will enhance the long-term resilience of the Authority's wastewater infrastructure, helping to protect public health, water quality, and support continued service to residents and businesses throughout Lower Township.