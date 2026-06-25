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Education Oversight Committee announces 2026 Data Trailblazer Award winners

The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) is pleased to announce the following recipients of the 2026 Data Trailblazer Awards: 

  • Blue Ridge High School (Greenville County School District)
  • Lugoff Elgin Middle School (Kershaw County School District)
  • Pritchardville Elementary School (Beaufort County School District) 

These schools successfully demonstrated using data to improve student outcomes, helping families and caregivers understand student data, maintaining a culture of data- informed decision making, and incorporating practices that prioritize data privacy. 

“Data Trailblazer schools exemplify how utilizing student-centered data produces results that boost student achievement,” said EOC Executive Director Dana Yow. “The Education Oversight Committee is pleased to once again recognize schools that have successfully equipped their teachers, parents, and students with information they can understand and use for academic success.” 

Data Trailblazer award recipients for 2024 were Joanna-Woodson Elementary School, Lakeside Middle School and Spring Hill High School. Award recipients for 2025 were H.B. Rhame Elementary School, Glenview Middle School, and Fort Dorchester High School. 

To learn more about the 2026 Data Trailblazer awards, visit expectmoresc.com/home/data-trailblazer/ 

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Education Oversight Committee announces 2026 Data Trailblazer Award winners

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