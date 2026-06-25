Gov. Cox announces temporary statewide fireworks restrictions amid historic wildfire conditions

Executive order gives local leaders authority to designate safe areas for fireworks in consultation with fire officials

SALT LAKE CITY (June 25, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox today announced temporary statewide fireworks restrictions as Utah faces extraordinary wildfire conditions that have produced hundreds of fires, exhausted firefighting resources and created some of the most dangerous fire behavior in state history.

An executive order issued today enables the state forester to prohibit fireworks statewide during the upcoming Independence Day holiday while allowing municipalities, in consultation with their local fire officials, to designate areas where fireworks may still be used safely. The order applies through July 5. State officials will evaluate wildfire conditions before determining whether any restrictions are necessary for the July 24 Pioneer Day holiday.

The action comes as Utah experiences one of its most severe wildfire seasons in recent history, with historic drought conditions, hundreds of wildfires and unprecedented fire behavior stretching firefighting resources across the state.

“Nothing about this decision was easy,” said Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “Utahns love celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends and fireworks. I do too. But this year is different. We are seeing fire behavior that even our most experienced firefighters say they’ve never witnessed before. This is a temporary measure for an extraordinary year. It protects lives and homes while allowing local leaders, working alongside their fire officials, to identify areas where fireworks can be used safely.”

Since the beginning of fire season, more than 75 percent of Utah’s wildfires have been human-caused. State fire officials warn that prolonged drought, critically dry vegetation and extreme weather conditions have created an unusually volatile environment where even small ignitions can quickly become catastrophic.

“This is unlike anything we’ve seen in recent memory,” said Jamie Barnes, Utah state forester and director of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. “We’re seeing fires spread farther and faster under conditions that defy historical expectations. Some of the fires we’ve responded to this year are behaving in ways veteran firefighters simply haven’t seen before. Our firefighters have been working around the clock, our resources are stretched, and we cannot afford preventable ignitions during the days ahead.”

“Our first priority is protecting lives and keeping people safe,” said Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety. “We are increasing patrols in high-risk areas, supporting local law enforcement, and reminding Utahns that anyone whose illegal actions start a wildfire can face significant criminal and civil consequences.”

“Our officers are working alongside our partners at the Salt Lake City Fire Department and the state to protect lives and property during this extraordinary fire season,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd. “We ask everyone to celebrate responsibly, respect local restrictions and help prevent the next wildfire before it starts.”

Local leaders from across Utah voiced support for the temporary restrictions.

“Communities across southern Utah have lived through devastating wildfire seasons, and we know how quickly conditions can change,” said Manti City Council Member Mary Pipes. “This temporary approach gives local leaders the flexibility to make responsible decisions while recognizing the extraordinary fire danger we’re facing today.”

“This gives local officials the ability to respond to the conditions we’re seeing on the ground,” said Draper Mayor Troy Walker. “Our fire officials understand the risks in their communities, and this approach allows us to make thoughtful decisions that put public safety first.”

“This year’s conditions are unlike anything we’ve planned for before,” said Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer. “Our residents want to celebrate Independence Day, but they also want to protect their neighbors. This gives us the tools to do both responsibly.”

The state urges all Utahns to check local fireworks restrictions before using fireworks, sign up for emergency alerts where available, immediately report any wildfire or suspicious activity, and follow all evacuation orders if fires threaten their communities.

A digital copy of the executive order can be viewed and downloaded here.

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