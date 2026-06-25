Chairman Thompson Statement on SCOTUS Crop Protection Tool Labeling Ruling

issued the following statement today in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s crop protection tool labeling ruling:

"Today’s Supreme Court decision reaffirms the importance of the clear, consistent, and science-based national framework for pesticide labeling, which was laid out by Congress in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. A predictable, science-based regulatory system is essential to supporting agricultural productivity, innovation, and public confidence in the national pesticide regulatory system.”