Chairman Thompson Statement on SCOTUS Crop Protection Tool Labeling Ruling
"Today’s Supreme Court decision reaffirms the importance of the clear, consistent, and science-based national framework for pesticide labeling, which was laid out by Congress in the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. A predictable, science-based regulatory system is essential to supporting agricultural productivity, innovation, and public confidence in the national pesticide regulatory system.”
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