Chairman Thompson Statement on FY 2025 SNAP Error Rates

issued the following statement today in response to the release of SNAP payment error rates for the 2025 fiscal year:

"The most recent SNAP payment error rates demonstrate the importance of last summer’s historic nutrition reforms in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. When administering SNAP benefits, states must move toward doing so in a way that is respectful to the American taxpayer.

"It is human nature to be more careful with your own money than with other people's, and it is clear that states require skin in the game to become responsible stewards of SNAP benefits. There is still work to be done, but the structural improvements made in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act remain the correct path forward for this program.”