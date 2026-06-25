Newhouse Opening Statement at Hearing on National Forest Partnerships

WASHINGTON — House Agriculture Subcommittee on Forestry and Horticulture Chairman Dan Newhouse (WA-04) delivered the following opening statement at today's hearing, "Reviewing Partnerships to Enhance Management of the National Forest System." Remarks as prepared: Good morning everyone. Welcome to this Forestry and Horticulture Subcommittee hearing titled “Reviewing Partnerships to Enhance Management of the National Forest System.” This morning, we will hear from a panel of stakeholders on various issues before the National Forest System and will be reviewing how partners work with and support the Forest Service. These partnerships help to support active forest management, expand recreational opportunities, and create and maintain forest products and jobs - including those of essential community personnel like law enforcement. Our national forests have been undermanaged for decades and because of that we are seeing a corresponding decline in forest health and resiliency. Millions of acres need better management to improve forest health, address invasive species, and ramp up much-needed fuels reduction activities to decrease the threat of catastrophic wildfire. Over the past decade, we have seen some of the worst wildfires on record resulting in millions of acres of burned forests, destroyed homes and property, and in some cases, lost lives. Since wildfires are happening beyond the hottest and driest months of the year, we are now no longer seeing a fire season, but rather a fire year. I am seeing the impact of these nearly every day in my district. Most of these disasters are preventable, and we need to be doing more to support important management work in our forests. The Forest Service is trying to do just that by identifying more than 100 million acres of national forest land for treatment in the coming years. This will be no easy task given the acreage and scale. The agency has long relied on partners to help carry out this important work through partnership agreements such as good neighbor authority, stewardship contracts, memoranda of understanding, and other existing authorities and programs. This Committee has long supported these partnerships. The 2026 Farm Bill, which passed on the House floor just last month, continues this effort and provides additional improvements. It also reauthorizes the Landscape-Scale, Collaborative Forest Landscape, and the Joint Chiefs Landscape Restoration Partnership programs. Additionally, it includes authorizations for hazardous fuel reduction, cross-boundary wildfire mitigation, insect infestations and diseases, and expands several existing categorical exclusions to help encourage more active management. Support for new markets for forest products is also included through the Wood Innovation Grants program and a new biochar application demonstration project. We also prioritize forest products infrastructure by authorizing the Timber Production Expansion Program. These are just a few of the provisions in the forestry title, and I am glad to see the Senate has started their work. Our nation’s farmers, ranchers, and foresters need a new and modernized farm bill and we must deliver. With that, I am looking forward to hearing from our witnesses today about how they work with the agency and support the critical management of the national forest system - and recommendations for improvement. Thank you to all of you for appearing today. Before we start, I want to take a moment now to acknowledge that this is our first Subcommittee hearing since the tragic passing of Doug LaMalfa. Doug is sorely missed and was a true champion for our national forests and rural communities. I’d also like to recognize welcome Congressman Valadao as a new Member of this Committee and Subcommittee. With that, I yield to Ranking Member Salinas for any opening remarks she would like to provide.

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