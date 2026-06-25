Thompson’s 35-year career brings NAWCWD’s mission into focus

For 35 years, Tina Thompson has turned complex technical work into clear visuals for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division.

Her name does not appear on every graphic, booklet or briefing template. Her work still shows up across the command in new-hire training, leadership briefs, recruiting products and records that preserve key moments in NAWCWD history.

Thompson, a visual information specialist in the Command Communications Department’s Visual Communication Branch, marked 35 years of federal service April 15, 2026.

“Just trying to bring their vision to light,” Thompson said, describing her role. “Not just me, but our whole organization is here to support the warfighters.”

That support began with a skill she had long before she worked for the Navy.

A Ridgecrest native and 1983 Burroughs High School graduate, Thompson grew up drawing. Art ran in her family. Her father and brother both drew, and Thompson followed the same path.

“I inherited my art skills from my father and my work ethic from my mother,” Thompson said.

Early in her career, Thompson worked as an illustrator for Comarco’s Weapons Support Division, where she learned the trade on boards. Artists drew, painted, airbrushed and built visuals by hand. When a Macintosh showed up in the graphics room, Thompson saw a chance to expand her skills as the shop began moving toward computer graphics.

“So I volunteered and been doing graphics on the computer ever since,” Thompson said.

Her federal career began in 1991 through the NAWC Co-Op Student program as a clerk typist for the Thermal Analysis Branch. She had art experience, but her official job did not reflect it yet. That changed once people saw what she could do.

“When they found out my background, they were like, ‘Well, hey, instead of doing the clerk type of stuff, can you help us out with this a little?’” Thompson said.

She transferred to the Technical Information Department in 1992. She received an associate degree in art from Cerro Coso Community College in 1994 and converted to visual information specialist that same year. She later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual communication from American InterContinental University in 2004.

The names of the organizations changed through the years. The work stayed rooted in one purpose: giving the command a clear way to explain what it does.

Thompson has supported products such as the Naval Weapons Handbook, Arming the Fleet, the NAWCWD Strategic Plan booklet, the command’s updated presentation and briefing template, Weapons 101, the Applied Manufacturing Technology Division’s 75th anniversary booklet and ribbon-cutting programs. She also worked on an earthquake recovery book that documented China Lake’s recovery and rebuilding effort after the 2019 earthquakes.

Her work often sits behind the scenes. Travis Ball said its impact is easy to see.

Ball, head of the command’s Strategic Communications Division, first worked with Thompson in 2012 when he joined what was then the Technical Communication Office. By then, Thompson was already a senior graphics lead with decades of experience.

To Ball, that value shows in Thompson’s ability to blend design, mission context and customer needs into products people can understand. He has kept every internal calendar she has made since 2012.

“She would always come up with some scene,” Ball said.

Those scenes often brought together the sea and the desert mountains, a visual nod to Point Mugu and China Lake.

Thompson said her photo collage work started by accident. Early in her Photoshop work in 1996, a customer asked for a collage. At the time, she said, photo collages often used separate images inside boxes. Thompson tried something different.

“I found a way to blend them,” Thompson said.

That kind of visual judgment has shaped products across the command. The result, Ball said, is a more consistent and professional look, especially in products used by leaders, subject matter experts and recruiting teams.

Clear design helps people understand the mission faster, he said.

“When you mix words with that visual appeal, there’s another level to it,” Ball said.

Thompson said one of the hardest parts of the job is turning a customer’s idea into a product that works. Customer needs vary. Some arrive with a clear direction. Some need help shaping a rough idea.

“One of the challenges is trying to convey what the customer wants because sometimes they’re not able to explain it to you,” Thompson said.

Her answer is simple: listen, ask questions and build from what the customer gives her. If a customer has a presentation file, she can pull key pieces from it and shape them into a poster, brochure or other product.

That approach also reflects what Thompson learned from the people who mentored her.

When Thompson joined TID, she was the youngest person in the room. More experienced employees guided her, pushed her to grow and encouraged her to trust her creative ability.

She now passes those lessons to others.

“You sit down and you learn what they do, how they do it and why,” Thompson said. “Once you get that concept, then that’s when you start implementing your skills.”

Ball said that mentorship comes naturally to Thompson. He has seen her guide graphic artists, technical writers and others through both design and customer-service challenges.

“It was just her natural way to help pass on her knowledge,” Ball said.

That matters in a command built on technical skill.

NAWCWD develops and delivers integrated warfighting capabilities for the fleet. Clear communication gives that work a sharper path from the lab, range and office to the people who need to understand it.

Weapons 101 teaches new employees about the mission. Recruiting products bring future talent into view. Command briefing templates give leaders a clearer message. History books and recovery products preserve what the workforce built through major challenges.

Ball said Thompson has played that role quietly for decades.

“Her hands have quietly touched a lot of things across this command over those last 35 years,” Ball said.

That quiet reach marks Thompson’s career: work that brings the mission into focus, even when her name is not in the frame.