Nighttime Resurfacing Work Scheduled on Missouri Route 47 in Troy

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, a nighttime resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Missouri Route 47 in Lincoln County as early as the week of July 6. This work will occur during the nighttime hours, between 7:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. and start just west of the Routes H and J intersection and continue eastward to Turnbull Trail, just east of Lincoln Drive in Troy.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction in place at the location where crews are actively working for the duration of the project. Flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized to direct motorists through the work zone. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The $1.1 million contract was awarded to Magruder Paving, LLC of Troy, Mo. Work is anticipated to be complete by late summer.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.