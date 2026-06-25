Eastbound Interstate 70 ramps at Route T/W in Foristell to close for paving overnight June 30-July 1

ST. CHARLES COUNTY – Crews with the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville Project will close the eastbound Interstate 70 on and off ramps at the Route T/W interchange in Foristell overnight June 30 and July 1. All work is weather permitting.

The eastbound I-70 on-ramp will close Tuesday, June 30 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to pave the new connecting lane and shoulder at the ramp.

On Wednesday, July 1 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., the eastbound I-70 off-ramp at the Route T/W interchange will close for the same paving work.

This work is part of the second project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program. Improve I-70: Warrenton to Wentzville is a $600 million Design-Build project that will improve the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville. The project was awarded to the Improve 70 Alliance team in November 2024. Construction is anticipated to be complete by the end of 2028.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

Motorists are encouraged to pay attention in work zones, drive the posted work zone speed limit, and allow extra time for travel. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

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