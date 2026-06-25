Sugar Tree Road bridge over I-44 is now open to traffic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Contractors are making progress on rehabilitation work on several bridges along the Interstate 44 corridor in Phelps and Pulaski counties and were able to open the bridge on Phelps County Road 8490 (Sugar Tree Road) over I-44, approximately 3 miles west of Doolittle, early this afternoon, June 25, 2026.

The Sugar Tree Road Bridge closed in mid-March. While the supporting structures were in good condition, the bridge deck (driving surface) had deteriorated and required rehabilitation work to extend its useful life.

Two other bridges in similar condition are currently under construction for rehabilitation:

Phelps County Route J, approximately 7 miles southwest of Doolittle (Exit 172). Work began in early April and is expected to continue through mid- to late-July. The on and off ramps at this overpass remain open and a signed detour is in place during the bridge closure.

Phelps County Business U.S. 44/Missouri Route 72/Kingshighway in Rolla (Exit 184). Work began in late March and is expected to continue into September 2026. One lane of eastbound traffic will be maintained across the bridge through construction. Westbound traffic will detour to eastbound I-44 to Exit 183 (U.S. Route 63), then cross the interstate and return westbound to Exit 184.



All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

The start date for the rehabilitation of Phelps County Route E in Rolla (Exit 185) has not yet been scheduled. This work will be done at night with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone. Minimal traffic delays are expected.

The rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 28 bridge over I-44 in St. Robert (Pulaski County, Exit 163) and Phelps County Route D (Exit 172) were also part of this bundle and work has already been completed.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $3,948,366.99 contract for this multi-bridge project to Concrete Strategies, LLC. For more information, visit the websites for these projects. While there, sign up for project-specific email updates:

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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