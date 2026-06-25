SB I-57 in Mississippi County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON- Southbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews preform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located near mile marker 2.8.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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