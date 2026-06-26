Royal Leo LLC Unveils Exclusive Sedona Equinox Awakening Retreat

Immersive experience blends subconscious breakthrough work, physical empowerment, music, movement, and Sedona’s extraordinary red-rock landscape

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Leo LLC today announced the Sedona Equinox Awakening Retreat, an intimate four-day, three-night experience taking place September 21–24, 2026, at a private estate outside Sedona, Arizona. Timed to the autumn equinox and limited to only 10 guests, the retreat is designed for people ready to break through old patterns, reconnect with their strength, and move forward with renewed clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Hosted by recording artists and transformational practitioners Gianluca “Luca” Zanna and Claudette Renee Lyons, the retreat brings together clinical hypnotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Krav Maga self-defense, Kundalini yoga, breathwork, guided meditation, live music, sound healing, voice work, vortex excursions, and stargazing. Rather than relying on a single practice, the experience is built as a complete journey through mind, body, spirit, soul, and the senses.

“Sedona has a way of quieting the noise and making room for what matters. We created this retreat for people who know they are ready for a shift but want more than a temporary escape. With only 10 guests, every session and experience can be more personal, more connected, and more meaningful.” — Luca Zanna and Claudette Renee Lyons

Each day balances guided breakthrough work with physical challenge, creative expression, time in nature, and genuine restoration. Guests will explore limiting beliefs through hypnotherapy and NLP, build confidence and situational awareness through Krav Maga, and reconnect with breath, movement, and inner stillness through Kundalini yoga and meditation.

The journey continues beyond the private estate through guided excursions into Sedona’s celebrated vortex and red-rock environments. Evenings will feature live music, sound healing, voice work, and stargazing beneath the Southwest sky. Organic meals, private-estate accommodations, scheduled excursions, and all retreat programming are included.

ABOUT THE HOSTS

Claudette Renee Lyons is a Board Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, NLP Specialist, Kundalini Yoga instructor, certified Krav Maga instructor, singer, and motivational speaker. Gianluca “Luca” Zanna is the founder and CEO of Zanna Records, a recording artist and music producer, Board Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist, NASM Certified Personal Trainer, and Krav Maga Black Belt Military Instructor. Together, they have been featured by Rolling Stone, Forbes, Billboard Italia, Music Connection, and Entrepreneur UK, with music appearing across international broadcast, digital, and commercial platforms.

Royal Leo LLC produces the Sedona Equinox Awakening Retreat and operates The LYONS Method, Royal Leo Executive Coaching, and Prana Shakti Sedona. Its programs integrate hypnotherapy, NLP, movement, mindfulness, music, and personal-development practices for individuals seeking meaningful change and stronger personal alignment.

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