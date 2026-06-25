VA updates home loan appraisal requirements to help Veterans compete in today’s housing market 

VA updated its appraisal process regarding Minimum Property Requirements (MPRs)—the standards a property must meet to be eligible for a VA-guaranteed home loan—to reduce delays, cut outdated rules and help Veteran homebuyers move faster in a competitive housing market.

The updates are now in effect, reflected in the revised VA Lenders Handbook (Pamphlet 26-7), Chapter 12.

What’s changing

VA identified several long-standing MPR topics that frequently contributed to appraisal delays or added costs for Veterans. The updates include:

Removing the full Radon Gas requirement (Topic 34)

Revising standards for properties built before 1978 (Topic 32)

Revising standards for properties built in 1978 or later (Topic 32)

Streamlining guidance on detached improvements and Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Regional Loan Center jurisdiction (Topic 1)

Updating guidance for non-vented heaters (Topic 23)

VA is also adjusting appraisal fees in select regions to stay competitive and maintain a qualified pool of experienced appraisers.

Why it matters for Veterans

As of May 31, the average VA appraisal takes approximately seven business days. VA’s goal is to keep that timeline moving in the right direction, to ensure the appraisal process supports Veterans instead of slowing them down. These updates make VA home loans more competitive, more accessible and more responsive to the realities of today’s housing market.

The VA home loan benefit is one of the most powerful tools available to Veterans and service members, offering access to safe, sound and sanitary housing without many of the barriers that come with other home loans. These MPR updates support that mission by removing outdated requirements, increasing clarity and helping Veterans compete more effectively.

Part of a broader modernization effort

These changes are part of VA’s ongoing initiative to align appraisal requirements with current housing standards and federal directives. VA is also enhancing its digital tools to improve tracking of appraisal orders from notification through acceptance, strengthening analytics and communication throughout the process.

Learn more

Veterans and service members interested in using their VA home loan benefit can visit VA’s home loans online for more information. Additional details on the VA Home Loan Program and VA appraiser qualification requirements are also available online.