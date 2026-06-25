Broadband infrastructure projects receive $5.1 million from Public Works Board

Federal grants will help four communities expand broadband access in underserved and unserved areas of the state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Communities in Island, Kitsap and Okanogan counties will receive a combined $5.1 million for four broadband projects to enhance online education, telehealth, public safety and local economic development opportunities, while extending reliable, high-speed broadband access to unserved or underserved households and businesses. The funding is from the Coronavirus Capital Project Fund (American Rescue Plan Act) and was awarded by the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB).

“The PWB Broadband Program stands out because it recognizes tribal sovereignty and local priorities while helping communities build the infrastructure needed to support education, healthcare, public safety and economic development,” said PWB Vice Chair Dean Reynolds. “This round of funding demonstrates the value of those investments.”

These awards will help connect thousands of people and businesses in rural parts of Washington, including several low-income areas. It will also help with future connectivity and expanding the grid for future funding.

“As one of the three state funders tasked with building out ‘digital infrastructure’ by the Legislature since 2019, the PWB is proud to help unserved and underserved residents and businesses with broadband connectivity,” said PWB Broadband Committee Chair Ed Stern. “We are especially gratified to have secured over $5 million in federal dollars otherwise being sent back to U.S. Treasury, instead redirected at these worthy and beneficial projects here in the great state of Washington!”

Awards:

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation: $2,630,787 grant to build 11.5 miles of fiber to 205 residences and 10 commercial businesses. The project area includes three low-income housing clusters managed by Colville Indian Housing Authority. This project will help the community achieve its goal to bring reliable and affordable high-speed broadband to all residents and businesses on the Colville Reservation.

Public Utility District No. 1 of Kitsap County: $992,760 grant to expand reliable broadband access to Kitsap County’s workforce, which has a strong connection to remote work, naval and defense-related employment, small businesses and tourism-based economies. This project will also significantly improve access to online learning for any households with students in the North Kitsap, Central Kitsap, South Kitsap and Bainbridge Island School Districts.

Public Utility District No. 1 of Okanogan County: $717,900 grant to upgrade the district’s broadband infrastructure to a high-speed transport network, alleviating existing and anticipated bottlenecks along critical connectivity paths. By reducing structural cost barriers and enabling competitive retail markets, the investment supports long-term broadband affordability for low-income households while remaining consistent with the district’s wholesale open access mission.

Whidbey Telephone Company (Island County): $758,553 grant to build fiber to the home network to areas throughout Coupeville without access to high-speed internet service. The project will directly serve about 144 homes and locations.

“It is encouraging to see communities, tribes and local partners working together to address broadband challenges across Washington,” said Reynolds. “These investments are about more than internet access. They are about creating opportunities, strengthening communities and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.”

Applications to the Emergency Broadband Loan Program are currently open and accepted continuously until funds are exhausted. All other funding cycles through the PWB Broadband Program are closed.

The Washington State Public Works Board was created by the Legislature in 1985. Since its creation, the 13-member board has provided more than $3.8 billion to over 2,300 infrastructure projects across the state. The purpose of the board is to encourage self-reliance by local governments in meeting their public works needs and to assist in the financing of critical public works projects by making loans, grants, financing guarantees, and technical assistance available to local governments for these projects. For more information, visit our website.