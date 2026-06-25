CoreSpeed Launches Clinical-Grade Supplement Protocols on TheNatural.com

CoreSpeed Ultimate™ GLP-1: The Most Comprehensive Support Protocol for Those Taking GLP-1 Peptides

Science-based wellness brand expands access to targeted HealthSpan support through leading online natural health marketplace

At CoreSpeed, we believe wellness should be intelligent, effective, and supported by real science. TheNatural.com is known for health-conscious consumers who are looking for quality and effectiveness.” — John Linss

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreSpeed™, a premium wellness company specializing in clinical-grade supplements and science-based health protocols, today announced the launch of its product collection on TheNatural.com, a trusted online destination for vitamins, supplements, and natural health products.

The CoreSpeed collection is now available at:

https://thenatural.com/collections/corespeed

The launch expands consumer access to CoreSpeed's comprehensive portfolio of targeted wellness solutions, designed to help individuals support their HealthSpan—the ability to live longer while maintaining health, vitality, and quality of life. CoreSpeed's protocol-based approach combines premium ingredients with science-backed formulations organized around specific health goals, including GLP-1 support, brain health, gut health, mood balance, immunity, energy, blood sugar management, healthy aging, women's health, and men's health.

"CoreSpeed is a strong addition to TheNatural because it reflects what today's wellness consumers are seeking: quality, effectiveness, and products grounded in science," said Devyn Merklin, Chairman of TheNatural. "Our 300,000 subscribers rely on TheNatural for trusted products, expert guidance, exclusive offers, and loyalty rewards. CoreSpeed's clinical-grade protocols provide a thoughtful and effective approach to supporting personal wellness goals."

Unlike generic supplements or trend-driven wellness products, CoreSpeed was developed around targeted health protocols that simplify supplementation while addressing the body's interconnected systems. The company's product portfolio is organized into Foundations™, Essentials+™, and Ultimate™ collections, providing flexible options based on individual health objectives and lifestyle needs.

"At CoreSpeed, we believe wellness should be intelligent, effective, and supported by real science," said John Linss, Chairman and Founder of CoreSpeed. "Launching on TheNatural.com allows us to reach a broader audience of health-conscious consumers who are looking for trusted solutions to support their daily wellness routines and improve their overall HealthSpan."

Products available through TheNatural.com include Ultimate GLP-1 Health Support™, Foundations GLP-1 Health Support™, Ultimate Brain Health Support™, Ultimate Gut Health Support™, Ultimate Mood Support™, Ultimate Immunity Support™, Essentials+ AntiAging Health Support™, and additional condition-specific wellness formulas.

TheNatural.com offers consumers access to a wide range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products, complemented by educational resources, expert recommendations, special promotions, and customer loyalty benefits. The addition of CoreSpeed further strengthens TheNatural's commitment to providing high-quality wellness solutions backed by science and purpose.

"Our mission is to help people build smarter, more sustainable wellness routines that support long-term health," added Linss. "TheNatural's focus on education, discovery, and consumer empowerment makes it an ideal partner for bringing CoreSpeed's HealthSpan-focused protocols to more people."

CoreSpeed products are available now at https://thenatural.com/collections/corespeed.

About CoreSpeed™

Designed for HealthSpan™

CoreSpeed is a premium wellness company that develops clinical-grade supplements and science-based health protocols designed to support whole-body wellness. Focused on helping individuals optimize their HealthSpan, CoreSpeed delivers premium formulations that address key health priorities through targeted, evidence-informed supplementation. Product categories include advanced protocols specifically designed for GLP-1 support, healthy aging, brain health, energy, gut health, immunity, mood support, blood sugar management, women's health, and men's health. Science-Based | Pharmacist Approved

For more information, visit www.CoreSpeed.com or follow CoreSpeed on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corespeed.

About TheNatural

TheNatural is a leading online marketplace for vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The platform helps consumers discover trusted wellness brands, access expert guidance, enjoy exclusive promotions, and earn loyalty rewards while pursuing their personal health goals.

For more information, visit https://thenatural.com.

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