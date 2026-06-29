Xima Software Launches Xima Insights, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Analytics to SMB Business Contact Centers

New AI intelligence module gets managers to the root cause of performance problems in seconds and catches issues in real time, before the damage is done

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xima Software , a leading provider of cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, today announced the general availability of Xima Insights , an AI-powered analytics and workforce intelligence module built natively into the Xima CCaaS platform. Xima Insights is included in the Xima Elite plan and requires no third-party integrations or additional setup.Xima Insights addresses two of the most persistent challenges in contact center management: finding out why performance is slipping, and finding out too late. Xima Insights analyzes 100 percent of voice, chat, and SMS interactions in real time, surfacing root causes within seconds so supervisors and agents can still act on them.Key capabilities include automatic identification of metrics that are overperforming or underperforming relative to historical benchmarks, automated root cause analysis that drills down into your data to surface the why, and recommended corrective actions based on best practices."Contact center managers have been stuck in the same cycle for years: a metric slips, they spend the next 30 minutes digging through reports, and they still leave without a clear answer. Xima Insights fixes both sides of that problem. It gets you to the root cause in seconds, and it catches issues while the call is still happening, so problems are corrected in the moment rather than discovered weeks later. That is enterprise-grade AI delivered the way Xima has always delivered technology: without the complexity, the extra vendors, or the price tag that puts it out of reach for small and medium-sized businesses," said Matt Warta, Chief Executive Officer, Xima SoftwareThe launch reflects Xima's broader mission to make powerful contact center technology accessible to businesses that have traditionally been underserved by enterprise platforms. AI analytics solutions have historically required dedicated teams, extended implementation timelines, and price points designed for the largest contact center operations. Xima Insights activates from within the existing Xima platform, with white-glove onboarding available.Xima Insights is available now as part of the Xima CCaaS Elite plan . Customers on the Professional or Essentials plan can upgrade to the Elite plan to activate Insights.About Xima SoftwareXima Software delivers a dynamic, cloud-based Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution designed to optimize both employee and customer experiences. The platform provides the highest levels of compliance, skills-based routing, queue callback, cradle-to-grave reporting, real-time wallboards, AI-powered analytics, and multi-channel communications across voice, web chat, email, SMS, and WhatsApp. Xima's mission is to give businesses of all sizes the tools to deliver exceptional customer service without the complexity of enterprise systems.For more information, visit ximasoftware.com or contact sales@ximasoftware.com.

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