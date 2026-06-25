Road construction to start July 6 on Highway 9 south of Doran (June 25, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Starting Monday, July 6, weather permitting, road construction will begin on Highway 9 south of Doran, lasting through August, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Highway 9 will be resurfaced from Highway 75 near Doran to Highway 55. Crews will start near Highway 55, working north towards Doran.

Motorists should expect daily delays and lane closures on Highway 9 while crews are working. A pilot car and flaggers will control traffic. Drivers are urged to slow down, obey flaggers and follow the pilot car.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc., based in East Grand Forks, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $3.25 million project. For more information about this project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy9doran-south.

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