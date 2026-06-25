Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,626 in the last 365 days.

Road construction to start July 6 on Highway 9 south of Doran (June 25, 2026)

Latest news releases

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Starting Monday, July 6, weather permitting, road construction will begin on Highway 9 south of Doran, lasting through August, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Highway 9 will be resurfaced from Highway 75 near Doran to Highway 55. Crews will start near Highway 55, working north towards Doran.

Motorists should expect daily delays and lane closures on Highway 9 while crews are working. A pilot car and flaggers will control traffic. Drivers are urged to slow down, obey flaggers and follow the pilot car.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc., based in East Grand Forks, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $3.25 million project. For more information about this project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy9doran-south.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Road construction to start July 6 on Highway 9 south of Doran (June 25, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.