Nominations Open for the 2nd Annual Nurses Magazine Awards & Symposium

The Nurses Magazine 2nd Annual Awards & Symposium — October 22–24, 2026, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, Florida. Nominations open through July 30, 2026.

Nominate outstanding nurses by July 30, 2026. The Awards & Symposium takes place October 22–24, 2026, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, FL.

Nurses are among the most trusted professionals in the world, yet their contributions often go unrecognized beyond their organizations and communities.” — Dr. Donel J. Richemond, Founder & President, The Nurses Magazine

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nurses Magazine (TNM) is proud to announce that nominations are officially open for the 2nd Annual Nurses Magazine Awards & Symposium, an international celebration recognizing excellence, leadership, innovation, advocacy, and service in the nursing profession. The event will take place October 22–24, 2026, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida, bringing together nurses, healthcare executives, educators, students, policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and organizations from across the United States and around the world.

Established to honor nurses' daily contributions, the Awards & Symposium serves as a platform for professional growth, leadership, networking, and collaboration, celebrating individuals and organizations that are revolutionizing healthcare and enhancing patient outcomes through innovation and excellence.

As healthcare systems face workforce shortages, growing patient complexity, and heightened demands for equitable care, nurses remain at the forefront of healthcare transformation. The Awards & Symposium aims to highlight, both nationally and internationally, the professionals whose leadership, dedication, and innovation are shaping the future of healthcare. This year's event is anticipated to draw hundreds of attendees from hospitals, health systems, nursing schools, professional organizations, government agencies, healthcare companies, and community groups.

"Nurses are among the most trusted professionals in the world, yet their contributions often go unrecognized beyond their organizations and communities," said Dr. Donel J. Richemond, Founder and President of The Nurses Magazine. "We are excited to bring together nursing professionals from across the globe to recognize excellence, share ideas, inspire future leaders, and elevate the voice of nursing."

Beyond a typical conference, the event honors nurses' achievements in clinical work, leadership, and creativity. Signature features include Nurses Got Talent™, showcasing nurses' talents in music, dance, spoken word, and more, and the Nurses Brunch & Fashion Show™, an elegant celebration of professionalism, confidence, and leadership.

The 2026 program will recognize excellence across categories including Nurse Executive of the Year, Chief Nursing Officer of the Year, Nurse Educator of the Year, Rising Star in Nursing, Nursing Advocacy, Preceptor of the Year, Nursing School of the Year, Student Nurse Excellence, CNA Excellence, the 40 Under 40 Award, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer, and International Nursing Leadership. Additional honors will be announced throughout the nomination period.

Nominations are open to organizations, hospitals, universities, nursing schools, associations, healthcare leaders, colleagues, patients, community members, and self-nominations, across any specialty or setting.

Important Dates: Nominations are open now; the nomination deadline is July 30, 2026; finalists will be announced in Summer 2026; and the Awards & Symposium takes place October 22–24, 2026, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, Florida.

To submit nominations, sponsor, exhibit, advertise, or attend, visit the 2nd Annual Nurses Magazine Awards & Symposium page. To purchase tickets, visit the event's Eventbrite page. For sponsorship and partnership inquiries, email info@thenursesmagazine.com.

About The Nurses Magazine: The Nurses Magazine is a national nursing publication dedicated to informing, inspiring, and empowering healthcare professionals through leadership, education, innovation, advocacy, and professional excellence. Through its publications, awards programs, conferences, and initiatives, The Nurses Magazine recognizes nursing achievements, amplifies influential voices, and advances the future of healthcare.

Media Contact:

Dr. Donel J. Richemond, Founder & President,

The Nurses Magazine,

407-205-7191,

info@thenursesmagazine.com,

www.thenursesmagazine.com.

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