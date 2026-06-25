Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Santabarbara Announce $2 Million for Electric City Community Grocery

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 25, 2026

Pictured in the photo with Speaker Heastie at the Electric City Community Grocery is (from left to right): Electric City Community Grocery President Eric Johnson, ECCG Member, Secretary Melissa Mackinnon, Membership and Community Co-Chair Elizabeth Walsh, Board Member and Treasurer Badiana Badio Eckstron, Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara, Board Member Adine Viscusi and Board Member Christopher Fenlon.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his annual statewide tour with Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara today, visiting the future site of the Electric City Community Grocery (ECCG) in Schenectady.

“Community-owned grocery stores like the Electric City Community Grocery are critical in addressing food insecurity, promoting access to healthy foods and empowering workers,” said Speaker Heastie. “It was good to be here today with Assemblymember Santabarbara to see the progress being made on this community asset and the benefits ECCG will bring so many.”

“The Electric City Community Grocery in downtown Schenectady will provide more than just healthy food options for local residents,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “As a community-owned grocery store, it will help strengthen food access, support local jobs and create new opportunities in downtown Schenectady. I was pleased to show Speaker Heastie this important project and the impact it will have on our community.”

Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Santabarbara together toured the future site of the Electric City Community Grocery and announced $2 million in funding for construction and renovation to create an accessible and inclusive space for all. When completed, ECCG will be a community-owned, democratically governed grocery store in downtown Schenectady providing local, organic and sustainably produced natural foods to the community. ECCG also plans to accept SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks.