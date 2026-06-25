Real Estate Wholesalers Required to Register with DCP, Disclose Wholesaler Status to Sellers

HARTFORD — A new registration is required for real estate wholesalers, beginning July 1, 2026. Wholesalers are also now required to disclose that they are a wholesaler to a property’s original seller.

Applications for the new registration will open on July 1, 2026, and will be available through the state’s eLicense portal. The registration fee is $285 and will expire every even year on July 31.

Real estate wholesaling is when a person agrees to buy a house (or other real estate property) but doesn’t plan to keep it. Instead, they find someone else to buy it before the original deal is done. This way, the first person — called a wholesaler — can make money without ever owning the house. The wholesaler does not represent the interests of the original seller.

“This new registration, added by the legislature in 2025, is intended to increase transparency in the real estate wholesale market,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Often sellers may not be aware they are working with a wholesaler, which can result in a loss of time or maybe even money for the original seller.

Prior to executing a real estate wholesale contract, a real estate wholesaler must now provide a written wholesale disclosure report to the prospective seller of residential real property. The disclosure report is available at ct.gov/DCP and must be signed by both the wholesaler and the original seller.

Consumers should read their contracts closely and speak to a qualified real estate attorney to review their contracts for wording that allows wholesaling. Sometimes, the wholesaler’s contract lets them put the house up for sale, show it to other people, or even make small changes to it before the first sale is finished. The original homeowner might not always realize this if the contract isn’t clear.

For a summary of the changes, including the new required wholesale disclosure report, visit DCP’s webpage about real estate wholesaling: https://portal.ct.gov/wholesaling.

The new law is found in chapter 392a of the Connecticut general statutes, https://www.cga.ct.gov/2026/sup/chap_392a.htm.

For questions regarding the new credential, email DCP.RealEstate@ct.gov.