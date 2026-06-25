Temporary Limitation of Archives Access Due to Construction

The City of Boston Archives is embarking on an exciting shelving improvement project. While these improvements will ultimately allow us to better preserve Boston’s rich history and improve our services, the construction will temporarily impact public access to our collections through spring 2027.

Please review the important changes to our operations detailed below:

What You Need to Know

Off-Site Storage: To protect and preserve our historical records during construction, a significant portion of our collections has been safely relocated to a secure, off-site storage facility.

To protect and preserve our historical records during construction, a significant portion of our collections has been safely relocated to a secure, off-site storage facility. Delayed Record Retrieval: Because records are stored off-site, we cannot accommodate same-day or walk-in research requests. There will be a minimum waiting period of 5 business days to recall records to the archive reading room.

Planning Your Research Visit

If you need to consult original records during this construction period, please plan well in advance:

Search the Catalog: Check our online catalog to identify the specific records or record groups you need. Submit a Request Early: Contact our archival staff at archives@boston.gov or 617-635-1195 to request your materials at least one week prior to your intended visit. Wait for Confirmation: A staff member will contact you to confirm that your records have arrived on-site and to schedule your research appointment.

Note: Many of our popular collections and photographs are available digitally. We highly encourage researchers to utilize our digital repository during this time.

We Appreciate Your Patience

We understand that these disruptions may complicate your research timelines, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. These necessary updates will ensure that Boston's irreplaceable history remains safe and accessible for generations to come.