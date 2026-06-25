Austex Fence & Deck Launches Fence Cost Estimator to Eliminate 'Quote Ghosting' for Central Texas Homeowners

A custom horizontal cedar fence by Austex Fence & Deck frames a Central Texas backyard, the kind of project you can now price instantly with our free Fence Cost Estimator.

Central Texas' family-owned fencing leader launches a free, satellite-powered interactive estimator that delivers instant project pricing in under 3 minutes.

For over three decades, our mission has been to build relationships through quality craftsmanship, but we recognize that the modern homeowner’s time is their most valuable asset” — Lauren Lockett-Summers

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austex Fence & Deck , a family-owned leader in Central Texas outdoor living since 1990, today announced the launch of its new Interactive Fence Cost Estimator This digital-first tool allows homeowners to bypass the traditional 48-hour wait for on-site measurements, providing instant, transparent project pricing through high-resolution satellite mapping.As the Austin housing market remains competitive, homeowners are increasingly looking for immediate solutions to property improvements. The Austex Estimator addresses this by allowing users to enter their address, view a satellite image of their property, and literally "draw" their new fence line onto their yard for an immediate estimated fence project cost. The tool then calculates precise linear footage and provides real-time pricing across various styles, from classic chain link to wood to ornamental iron. Gates, posts and other fence installation items can be added for the most accurate final price."For over three decades, our mission has been to build relationships through quality craftsmanship, but we recognize that the modern homeowner’s time is their most valuable asset," said Lauren Lockett Summers, VP Marketing at Austex Fence & Deck. "By putting the power of a professional fence calculator into the hands of the customer, we’re removing the 'quote shock' and the frustration of waiting for a callback. You can now get an estimated budget for your backyard project from your couch in under three minutes."Key features of the Austex Fence Calculator include:Satellite Precision: Integration with property mapping to ensure accurate perimeter measurements.Visual Style Guide: A digital "lookbook" that helps users create custom designs that show how different fence types complement their specific home architecture.Zero-Obligation Transparency: Homeowners receive a detailed breakdown without the pressure of an immediate project review visit.The launch of this tool marks a significant step in Austex’s "Paperless & Tech-Forward" initiative, blending thirty years of local expertise with the digital efficiency expected in the "Silicon Hills."Central Texas residents can access the free tool starting today at austexfenceanddeck.com/fence-cost-estimator/.About Austex Fence & DeckFounded in 1990, Austex Fence & Deck is a family-owned and operated business serving central Texas including Austin, San Marcos, Round Rock, Leander and Waco. With over 200,000 projects completed, Austex is one of the largest and most trusted outdoor service providers in Texas, specializing in high-quality fencing and decking.

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