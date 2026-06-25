State Sen. Jean Leising to chair State Fair Advisory Committee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will serve as the Senate Chair of the State Fair Advisory Committee in preparation for the 2027 legislative session. She will also help lead the Agricultural Promotion and Regulation Task Force.

Leising's other assignments include Medicaid Advisory Commission and the Soybean Alliance.

"This interim, the newly created Agricultural Promotion and Regulation Task Force will study whether some of the agricultural functions of Purdue University should be transferred to a state entity," Leising said. "This is a very important topic to consider, and I am eager to study it and hear from experts and constituents."

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.

To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.

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State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) represents Senate District 42,

which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties,

and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary

Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov

317-232-9498



