State Sen. Jeff Raatz to serve as vice-chair of education study committee
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) — State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) will serve as the vice-chair of the Interim Study Committee on Education in preparation for the 2027 legislative session.
Raatz's other assignments include:
"Interim study committees are the perfect opportunity to examine complex issues as we prepare for session," Raatz said. "The Interim Study Committee on Education will focus on understanding Name, Image and Likeness for high school athletes and how it will affect Indiana schools. This is a very important topic to explore, and I look forward to discussing it with my fellow legislators, industry experts and fellow citizens."
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members – eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov. To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, click here.
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State Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond) represents Senate District 27, which includes
Henry, Union and Wayne counties, and portions of Franklin County.
Click here to download a high-resolution photo.
Contact: Elijah Roberson, Press Secretary
Elijah.Roberson@iga.in.gov
317-232-9498
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