Coalition Government for Arizona Reform

How Independent Candidates in Districts 5 and 12 Could Reshape Arizona Politics

If independent candidates were to win key legislative districts such as District 5 and District 12—and if an independent governor were elected—their leverage would not come from sheer numbers. It would come from balance of power.

Arizona’s Legislature is often narrowly divided. In that environment, even a small bloc of independents could determine which party controls the chamber, who becomes Speaker or Senate President, what legislation reaches the floor, and what reforms move forward. Instead of acting like a third faction trapped in ideological warfare, independents could use that leverage to force a governing coalition built around structural reform rather than partisan loyalty.

This model would require a coalition government: no side governs automatically. Power must be negotiated. Support must be earned. And reforms become the price of cooperation.

That changes the psychology of governance immediately.

• “How do we defeat the other tribe?”

• “What reforms are required to earn governing support?”

• How do we focus on real issues?

An independent bloc could therefore make its support conditional on measurable reforms designed to reduce polarization, increase competition, and decentralize political power.

The Reform Coalition Framework

An Independent Reform Coalition could publicly announce before session begins:

“Neither party will receive our support for leadership, committee structures, or budget agreements unless there is a binding commitment to structural reform.”

Those reforms could include:

Arizona’s current closed partisan structure effectively allows a small percentage of highly ideological voters to dominate candidate selection in safe districts. In many districts, the decisive election is the primary, not the general election.

An independent coalition could require:

• equal voter participation regardless of party registration,

• and fair ballot access standards for independent candidates.

The argument would be simple:

voters should choose leaders; parties should not monopolize access to the ballot.

2. Equal Ballot Access Reform

Today, independent candidates often face dramatically higher barriers to entry than Democrats or Republicans. Signature thresholds, litigation tactics, and procedural challenges discourage competition before voters ever get a chance to decide.

An independent coalition could demand:

• equal signature requirements,

• faster judicial review of ballot challenges,

• and protections against strategic litigation designed to block competition.

This is not about helping independents alone. It is about restoring political competition itself.

3. Independent Legislative Compacts (ILCs)

Instead of organizing power solely through party caucuses, independents could push for issue-based governing coalitions.

Under Independent Legislative Compacts:

• lawmakers voluntarily join reform groups,

• coalitions form around outcomes,

• and influence is earned through results.

• education modernization,

• AI and workforce transition,

• healthcare affordability,

• and fiscal sustainability.

• release public scorecards,

• include sunset reviews,

• and operate transparently.

The incentive structure changes from:

“protect the party”to:“solve the problem.”

A coalition government could also pursue democratic participation reforms under the banner:

This concept would include:

• publicly accessible expert hearings,

• digital legislative transparency tools,

• and participatory civic review panels.

Rather than treating citizens as spectators to political warfare, government becomes more collaborative and evidence-driven.

Citizen Policy Juries would allow randomly selected Arizonans to:

• hear competing expert testimony,

• and issue non-binding recommendations.

The purpose is not to replace elected officials—but to reconnect policymaking with actual lived experience instead of partisan theater.

5. Committee and Leadership Reform

One of the most powerful reforms an independent coalition could pursue is changing how legislative power is distributed.

are heavily controlled through party hierarchy.

An independent coalition could condition support on reforms such as:

• bipartisan committee leadership,

• rotating chairs based on expertise,

• proportional committee representation,

• and public criteria for leadership selection.

This weakens the tribal machinery that rewards conformity over competence.

6. A Post-Partisan Governor’s Cabinet

An independent governor could reinforce coalition governance by appointing a cabinet deliberately built across ideological and professional lines.

Appointments could include:

• reform-minded Democrats,

• and reform-minded Republicans.

Each appointment would include a public explanation:

• why this person was chosen,

• what measurable outcomes they are expected to achieve,

• and how their expertise serves Arizona.

government exists to solve problems, not distribute partisan rewards.

7. Sunset Laws and Evidence Reviews

A reform coalition could also require that major legislation automatically expire unless it proves effective.

Under sunset review reforms:

• major laws would expire after 5–10 years,

• independent evaluations would measure outcomes,

• and ineffective programs would face automatic reconsideration.

no ideology deserves permanence without results.

Arizona’s current term-limit structure allows lawmakers to rotate endlessly between chambers.

A reform coalition could propose:

• a total lifetime legislative cap regardless of chamber,

• for example, 10 total years combined between House and Senate.

This restores the original intent of a citizen legislature:

Why Coalition Leverage Matters

None of these reforms are easy to pass under normal partisan incentives.

But when no party can govern alone, leverage changes everything.

If independents hold the deciding votes:

• leadership becomes negotiable,

• committee structures become negotiable,

• rules become negotiable,

• and reform becomes the cost of governing.

That is the central strategic insight:

independents do not need to dominate numerically to reshape the system structurally.

They only need enough seats to deny automatic power to either party.

A Different Model of Leadership

The larger philosophical shift is this:

An independent movement is not trying to govern “between” parties.It is trying to reduce the power of tribalism itself.

• decentralizing authority,

• rewarding problem-solving,

• increasing political competition,

• and creating incentives for cooperation rather than outrage.

The goal is not moderation for its own sake.The goal is effectiveness.

Arizona’s challenges—housing costs, water, education, healthcare affordability, AI disruption, fiscal sustainability—are too large for permanent partisan warfare.

A coalition reform model offers a different path:

• competition among ideas,

• accountability through measurable outcomes,

• and governance that rewards courage rather than conformity.