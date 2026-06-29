Award-Winning Sandals and Beaches Specialist Reliant Destinations Launches LUMI AI Assistant

LUMI Addison Jaynes, CEO, Reliant Destinations

Reliant Destinations, Sandals' Top Producer of Wedding & Honeymoon Bookings Worldwide, launches LUMI - the only 24/7 Sandals & Beaches AI, now available.

Bringing LUMI out of beta means every guest gets access to instant expertise, any hour of the day, on top of the human specialists behind every booking -- the best of both worlds.” — Addison Jaynes, CEO, Reliant Destinations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliant Destinations, a travel agency specializing in Sandals and Beaches Resorts, announced the general availability of LUMI , an AI-assisted resort-planning platform that had previously been offered through a limited beta.LUMI is available 24 hours a day and is designed to provide information about Sandals and Beaches properties, room categories, dining, entertainment and resort amenities. The platform can also produce resort quotes, display room-category videos and assist users with side-by-side comparisons.Reliant Destinations developed LUMI using extensive information compiled through the agency’s work with Sandals and Beaches Resorts and the firsthand property experience of Founder and CEO Addison Jaynes. The platform is updated as resort information and product offerings change.Human travel specialists continue to manage bookings and provide personalized assistance. LUMI is intended to supplement that service by addressing common planning questions outside normal business hours.“Moving LUMI from limited beta to general availability gives travelers another way to research resort and room options at any hour,” Jaynes said. “It supplements, rather than replaces, the work of the specialists who manage each booking.”LUMI provides real-time quotes on any resort, room-category videos, side-by-side room and resort comparisons, entertainment and dining schedules, and instant amenity answers -- and is updated regularly with the latest information across every property by the Reliant Destinations team.WHY IT MATTERSSelecting among the Sandals and Beaches resorts, and the room categories within each, is the most complex part of planning a Caribbean trip -- as described to Reliant Destinations by their clients. LUMI was designed to provide accurate, resort-specific answers the moment a guest has a question, at any hour, backed by the human specialists who handle every booking. It was trained on firsthand resort knowledge rather than brochures or the Sandals website itself.LUMI does not replace the complimentary assistance provided by the Reliant Destinations team, but rather adds a unique extra tool -- one designed to answer simple questions at any hour around the clock.AGENCY BACKGROUND• Received eight awards at the most recent Sandals and Beaches STAR Awards, including Top Producer of Wedding Bookings Worldwide, awarded to both Reliant Destinations and Founder and CEO Addison Jaynes.• Repeated recipient of the Diamond Elite status, the highest tier of the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club (CRC), a designation held by fewer than 100 advisors.• Awarded the #1 of Sandals Resorts in the Outside Agents network -- a host agency of more than 12,000 independent travel advisors; this award was received every year since 2020.• In that network's overall sales rankings, which span every supplier and category rather than Sandals alone, a consistent top-10 agency -- reaching #1 twice and ranking #10 globally for 2025.• The only Sandals CRC with a physical office and full-time, on-the-ground team in Jamaica, including a Jamaican operations manager and Jamaican staff.• Founder Addison Jaynes visits every Sandals and Beaches resort each year and is frequently among the first advisors on property at new openings, including the first-ever guest entry in the welcome book at Sandals Dunn's River.IN THE PRESS:• Profiled multiple times in Travel Weekly on the agency's Sandals-exclusive, YouTube-first strategy: https://www.travelweekly.com/Travel-News/Travel-Agent-Issues/Reliant-Destinations-Sandals-strategy • Quoted as a travel industry expert in Forbes on family travel and children's passports: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michellestansbury/2025/09/04/what-parents-should-know-about-getting-their-babys-first-passport/ • Guest expert on the official Sandals Palmcast, Episode 85, recorded live at Sandals Dunn's River: https://sandalsresortspalmcast.podbean.com/e/episode-85/ • Appeared live on various Caribbean TV and radio stations such as Irie FM.ABOUT RELIANT DESTINATIONSReliant Destinations is a Sandals and Beaches Resorts specialist agency and operator of mycaribbeanluxury.com. It holds Sandals' pinnacle achievement in the Sandals Chairman's Royal Club, was the most-awarded agency at the most recent Sandals and Beaches STAR Awards, and has been the #1 producer of Sandals Resorts in the Outside Agents network since 2020. Reliant maintains a full-time team in Jamaica and is led by Founder and CEO Addison Jaynes, host of the Sandals-exclusive YouTube channel Mr TraveLux.

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