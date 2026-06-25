Charlotte County Economic Development Highlights Priya Ahluwalia in 40 Under 40

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 25, 2026) Charlotte County Economic Development is highlighting Priya Ahluwalia through its 40 Under 40 feature, part of the Careers on the Coast program. The program shares the stories of young professionals who are building careers, businesses and community connections in Charlotte County.

Ahluwalia is an entrepreneur, educator and civic leader whose work includes business development, digital literacy, entrepreneurship and community engagement. She is founder and CEO of MoAloo Ventures and head of digital literacy initiatives at IBT Group USA. In Charlotte County, her work includes connecting people and supporting local engagement through SWFL Rotary and Babcock Social.

Ahluwalia co-founded SWFL Rotary and is listed as founder of Babcock Social, efforts that support connection, service, entrepreneurship and quality of place.

Her story reflects the role young professionals play in strengthening Charlotte County’s workforce, business community and sense of place. Through 40 Under 40, Charlotte County Economic Development highlights professionals who are choosing to grow, lead and build in Charlotte County.

To read the full feature, visit https://cleared4takeoff.com/fourty-under-fourty/

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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Photo courtesy of Priya Ahluwalia. Used with permission.