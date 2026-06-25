SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness Wins Best Med Spa in Kansas City in The Pitch Best of KC Awards

KC med spa SOKO earns multiple Best of KC honors in its first year, including Best Med Spa, Injector, Facials, Esthetician, and Weight Management Clinic.

LEAWOOD, KS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness, a luxury medical spa serving the Kansas City and Leawood communities, has been named Best Med Spa in Kansas City in The Pitch Best of KC awards. The recognition comes after SOKO’s first year in business and highlights the med spa’s rapid growth, advanced aesthetic treatments, wellness services, and hospitality-driven client experience.Founded by Sophia Garozzo Koury, RN-BSN, daughter of Michael Garozzo of the iconic Garozzo’s Ristorante, SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness brings a fresh approach to the Kansas City med spa industry. While Sophia did not follow her father into the restaurant business, she carried forward the lessons of hospitality, warmth, consistency, and attention to detail that helped make Garozzo’s a Kansas City institution.In just one year, SOKO has grown from a boutique aesthetics practice into a multi-provider aesthetics and wellness destination offering advanced aesthetic injectables, including Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, dermal fillers, facial balancing, laser treatments, microneedling, VI Peel treatments, radiofrequency skin tightening, vitamin shots, comprehensive lab draws, hormone replacement therapy, and medically supervised weight-management services.In addition to winning Best Med Spa in Kansas City, SOKO earned several individual and service-based honors in The Pitch Best of KC awards. Sophia Garozzo Koury was named Best Injector in Kansas City, Lead Esthetician Tama Veltri was honored for Best Esthetician and Best Facials, and SOKO’s wellness services were recognized as Best Weight Management Clinic.Details of all the award categories and winners can be seen below:Best Medical Spa: https://bestofkc2026.thepitchkc.com/health-and-fitness/best-medical-spa Best Injector: https://bestofkc2026.thepitchkc.com/goods-and-services/best-injector Best Facials: https://bestofkc2026.thepitchkc.com/health-and-fitness/best-facials Best Aesthetician: https://bestofkc2026.thepitchkc.com/goods-and-services/best-aesthetician-esthetician Best weight loss: https://bestofkc2026.thepitchkc.com/health-and-fitness/best-weight-loss-clinic-counseling “Being named Best Med Spa in Kansas City after our first year is incredibly meaningful,” said Sophia Garozzo Koury, Founder and Lead Injector of SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness. “Our goal has always been to create a med spa experience rooted in trust, hospitality, expertise, and natural results. I grew up seeing how much people value being cared for well, and we bring that same mindset into every appointment at SOKO.”SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness is known for its personalized approach to facial balancing, injectable treatments, laser skin rejuvenation, skin health, and wellness services. The team focuses on creating natural-looking results through customized treatment plans, advanced technology, and a client-centered experience designed to help patients feel confident in their own skin.The Best of KC recognition marks a major milestone for SOKO’s first year and reflects strong support from the Kansas City community. As demand continues to grow, SOKO is preparing for its next phase of expansion with plans to expand into an additional 2,500 square feet directly next door to its current location. The expansion will create room for additional providers, including additional nurse injectors, wellness providers, and estheticians, allowing SOKO to serve more clients while continuing to deliver the personalized, high-touch experience that has defined the brand from the beginning.As SOKO enters its next chapter, the team remains committed to delivering elevated aesthetic care, innovative wellness services, and exceptional hospitality to clients throughout Kansas City, Leawood, and the surrounding area.To learn more about SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness or to schedule a consultation, visit https://sokomedspa.com/ About SOKO Aesthetics & WellnessSOKO Aesthetics & Wellness is a luxury medical spa located in Leawood, Kansas, near Overland Park, serving clients throughout the Kansas City area. Founded by Sophia Garozzo Koury, RN-BSN, SOKO offers advanced aesthetic injectables, facial balancing, laser treatments, microneedling, facials, chemical peels, radiofrequency skin tightening, vitamin shots, hormone replacement therapy, lab draws, and medically supervised weight-management services. SOKO combines clinical expertise with exceptional hospitality to deliver natural-looking results and personalized care.SOKO is currently expanding with an additional 2,500 square feet next door to support future growth, including the addition of more nurse injectors, wellness providers, and estheticians.For the latest updates, follow SOKO Aesthetics & Wellness on Instagram: @soko_aesthetics

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