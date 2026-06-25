Rabid Fox Confirmed in Chester County; One Person Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 25, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a fox found near Grandaddy Drive and Goings Road in Chester, South Carolina, has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

The fox was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing June 23, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies June 24, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH. “It is very important for you to seek medical attention if you have been exposed to a wild, stray, or domestic animal. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This fox is the second animal in Chester County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 50 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Chester County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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