Orange County Wellness Center Addresses Growing AI Anxiety Through Community Education Event

The Truth About Scars and Roadblocks to Healing: What Every Patient, Doctor, and Surgeon Needs to Know

Naturopath and bestselling author Shannon Eggleston hosts Forbes Top 5 AI Leader Hema Dey, uniting holistic health and AI literacy in a Newport Beach first.

The stress people carry about AI is a health issue. It shows up in the nervous system, in sleep, in a person's sense of purpose. Shannon and Renee saw that and acted.” — Hema Dey

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape workplaces, education, and everyday life, some health practitioners say they are seeing a new source of stress emerge: anxiety about understanding and adapting to AI.That topic took center stage on June 24, when Natural Healing Center in Newport Beach hosted a community education event designed to give local residents, business owners, professionals, and students an opportunity to ask questions about artificial intelligence in an open, judgment-free environment.The evening brought together wellness professionals and AI educator Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International Inc. and author of The AI Translator , to discuss how people can better understand the rapidly evolving technology and its impact on work, business, and daily life.Community Questions Reflect a Broader ConcernAttendees raised questions that reflected the uncertainty many people are experiencing as AI becomes more widely adopted.Business owners wanted to understand how AI is changing the way customers discover and evaluate businesses online. Students and early-career professionals asked how AI is influencing hiring practices and career opportunities. Others simply wanted to understand what artificial intelligence is, how it works, and where to begin learning.Organizers said one of the goals of the evening was to create a space where no question was considered too basic."Many people are curious about AI but hesitate to ask questions because they don't want to feel left behind," said Shannon Eggleston naturopath , holistic health practitioner, and co-host of the event. "We wanted to create an environment where learning could happen without judgment."Wellness Beyond Physical HealthNatural Healing Center has served the Newport Beach community for nearly two decades, focusing on holistic approaches to health and wellness.Eggleston, author of The Truth About Scars and Roadblocks to Healing, has completed advanced clinical training in Nutrition Response Testing and holistic health studies in the United States and China. She has lectured nationally on nutrition and wellness for businesses, schools, colleges, and community organizations.According to the practice, conversations about AI are increasingly becoming part of broader discussions about stress, uncertainty, and personal wellbeing."The anxiety surrounding AI is real, and it can affect overall wellbeing," said Eggleston. "For some people, it shows up as stress, uncertainty, or fear about the future. We believe education is one way to help reduce that anxiety."Practice Director Renee Ascencio said the event reflected the organization's broader commitment to supporting community wellbeing."Our clients trust us with their health," Ascencio said. "Part of that responsibility is recognizing the issues affecting people's lives today, including concerns about how rapidly technology is changing."Dey said the event highlighted the importance of making AI education accessible to everyone."People don't need to become AI experts overnight," Dey said. "They need a trusted place where they can ask questions, build confidence, and understand how AI can become a practical tool rather than something to fear."Continuing the ConversationFollowing community interest in the inaugural session, Natural Healing Center plans to continue offering beginner-friendly educational workshops focused on practical AI literacy for individuals, professionals, and small business owners.Future sessions will introduce participants to everyday AI tools while emphasizing responsible and informed adoption regardless of prior technical experience.Community members interested in future events may contact Natural Healing Center at info@naturalhealingcenter.us.Natural Healing Center serves clients from its Newport Beach office at 1601 Dove Street, Suite 110, Newport Beach, California, and provides telehealth consultations nationwide.About Natural Healing CenterNatural Healing Center is a Newport Beach-based holistic wellness practice providing natural healthcare services focused on nutrition, lifestyle, and whole-person wellness. Founded nearly two decades ago, the practice serves clients throughout Southern California and across the United States through in-person and telehealth consultations.

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