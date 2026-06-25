GEORGIA, June 25 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia-based engineering and manufacturing company Yancey Engineered Solutions will invest $5.7 million in a new manufacturing facility in Cordele, creating 300 new jobs over the next several years in Crisp County.

“Yancey provides solutions and services that keep Georgia moving, supporting everything from small businesses to large manufacturers across every industry,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This new facility will not only provide direct opportunity for hardworking Georgians in Crisp County, but it will help drive further growth statewide.”

Founded in 2004, Yancey Engineered Solutions provides power generation packaging systems and is a division of Yancey Bros. Company (Yancey), the authorized Caterpillar dealer for Georgia.

“Yancey Bros. has served Cordele and Crisp County for decades, primarily with our Caterpillar earthmoving equipment, parts, and service,” said Trey Googe, Yancey’s CEO. “We are excited to be able to add new teammates from the Cordele/Crisp community and to manufacture products here that help fill a need in a growing and important market we serve.”

Yancey’s new facility will be located at 502 South Midway Road in Cordele. The company will refurbish the former Big Tex manufacturing facility and plans to hire welders, quality control technicians, assembly workers, and drivers. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Yancey at www.yanceybros.com/careers.

“Cordele is very excited by Yancey’s decision to redevelop the Big Tex facility and to hopefully rehire many of the former employees of Big Tex,” said Cordele Mayor and Crisp County-Cordele Industrial Development Authority Vice-Chair Wesley Rainey. “This project is a great development for Cordele.”

“Our community is beyond thankful for Yancey’s decision to land here,” said James R. Dowdy, III, Chairman of the Crisp County Board of Commissioners and the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Authority. “Further, it demonstrates that our economic development efforts are paying dividends and are consistent with our citizens’ visions of growth.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Christy Bozeman represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Cordele-Crisp Industrial Development Authority, Crisp County Power Commission, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Yancey Bros. has shaped Georgia’s story for a century – and they are not slowing down as they continuously evolve to serve industry needs,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Yancey Engineered Solutions represents an exciting addition to Yancey’s portfolio that helps provide reliable energy to users. Congratulations to Cordele-Crisp County and Yancey on this new chapter of growth.”

About Yancey Bros. Co.

Headquartered in Austell, Ga., Yancey Bros. Co. is recognized as the nation’s oldest Caterpillar dealer, celebrating its Centennial anniversary in 2014. Family owned and operated for 107 years, Yancey offers Caterpillar, Weiler, and Blue Bird equipment plus many other products, parts and services across the state of Georgia. The team of committed employees strives to deliver unmatched customer service through 29 facilities in 21 Georgia communities.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning