Burchett Investigates States’ Refusal to Provide SNAP Data to USDA to Reduce Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) is investigating several states’ refusal to provide Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) data to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that the Administration requested to help USDA identify and eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in the program. In letters to the governors of California, New York, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania – the states with the largest SNAP populations that failed to provide requested data to USDA – Subcommittee Chairman Burchett requests information concerning their refusal to provide data critical to USDA’s efforts to identify fraud.

“The Trump Administration greatly improved the integrity of SNAP, but cooperation from the states remains vital to ensure that federal funds go only to eligible Americans,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burchett. “In Fiscal Year 2024, SNAP cost taxpayers $100 billion, despite a payment error rate of nearly 11 percent.”

Roughly $10 billion in taxpayer funds were paid out improperly through SNAP in 2024, and billions more was lost to program fraud. Twenty-nine states have complied with USDA’s request for SNAP data. Those states that provided the data requested by USDA were overwhelmingly governed by Republican administrations; the states that failed to comply were overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats. The Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency is holding a hearing on June 25, 2026, to examine the root causes of waste, fraud, and abuse within SNAP. This important hearing will also explore reforms and oversight measures that would strengthen SNAP program integrity, safeguard taxpayer dollars, and ensure benefits are directed to eligible recipients.

Read the letters here: