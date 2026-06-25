Taxiway, apron construction projects approved at Rifle Garfield County Airport

PRESS RELEASE

June 25, 2026

Construction season is taking off at Rifle Garfield County Airport (RIL) with vital congestion-reduction projects cleared to begin in the coming weeks. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved several professional services agreements with design, engineering, and construction firms to construct new taxiways and begin reconstruction of the main apron at the airfield.

These projects are designed to reduce congestion at the airport and improve both efficiency and operational safety.

Phoenix Industries, Woolpert contracted to complete taxiway work

Phoenix Industries Ltd., a local Garfield County-based vendor, has been contracted to construct the new Taxiway B, Connector Taxiway B3, and the aircraft run-up pad at the airport. Once complete, the project allows aircraft to circumvent congested areas at Taxiway A5 and Runway 26, eliminating operational bottlenecks and increasing efficiency.

Taxiway B and Connector Taxiway B3 will be built south of Taxiway A and west of Taxiway B4, an airport report noted.

The BOCC approved a contract for Phoenix Industries to perform the construction work for an amount not to exceed $5,076,167.42. The project is being funded out of the airport’s reserve fund.

The BOCC also approved a professional services agreement with architecture and engineering design firm Woolpert, Inc. on Taxiway B and connector Taxiway B3. The construction administration and management of the project were contracted for just over $503,000, and work is slated for summer and fall of 2026.

“This one came in under the estimate, which is nice,” said Airport Director Sam Carver. “This originally came in about $640,000, and we met with them and got to trim a lot of the fat to get it down to that $503,000.”

Overall, the county had estimated the construction budget for the Taxiway B and Connector Taxiway B3 Project “at approximately $5.1 million, excluding administrative, legal, and professional service fees.”

The two service agreements were approved by the board unanimously, 3-0. Carver added that the taxiway projects should be completed by November.

Gould, Lochner slated for main apron work

Gould Construction, a local vendor based in Glenwood Springs, has been contracted to complete phase I of the main apron reconstruction at the Rifle Garfield County Airport. The contracted construction cost is not to exceed $4,040,920.50.

The board also approved a professional services agreement for main apron construction, administration, testing, observation, and management work with engineering firm Lochner at $292,892.

The apron reconstruction was initially planned as one large project, but projected costs came in higher than anticipated and it has since been divided into three phases.

The county was awarded a $6,657,205 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant toward the overall apron reconstruction project, but that amount will be lowered to represent an award for just the first phase of the project.

Phase I of the apron project is estimated at roughly $4.34 million, including construction, engineering, and administrative costs.

The overall project entails placing between 60,000 and 65,000 square yards of apron pavement for aircraft parking and fuel and hangar access.

Over the past five years, the airport has seen significant growth and continues to provide a strong economic impact for the region. During this time, the airport employed between 277 and 391 full-time workers at a payroll of $16 to $25 million and brought in $42 million in business revenues.

The BOCC approved the contracts with Gould and Lochner unanimously, 3-0

CDOT aviation grant application approved

Garfield County is accepting a Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics discretionary aviation grant.

The county had applied for the grant and was to be awarded $175,000, but since the apron project was divided into three phases, that amount was lowered to $108,470, with the county providing another $108,471 in matching funds.

“This will reduce both our costs and the state’s costs from $175,000 to $108,000,” Carver told the board.

The BOCC approved both the grant application and award unanimously, 3-0.