QABA Expands Global Engagement Through Conference and Strategic Visits in Morocco

QABA expands global reach with a conference & strategic visits in Morocco, advancing access to certified Applied Behavior Analysis services.

The dedication we witnessed from Moroccan professionals and families reinforced the need for accessible, accredited training pathways” — Dr. Michael Hemingway

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) participated in a one-day conference and series of strategic engagements across Morocco, marking a significant step in expanding access to evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services and QABA certification in Morocco The conference welcomed over 180 participants, including researchers, clinical psychologists, social workers, representatives from associations, and family members. The event provided a valuable platform to present QABA's accreditation pathways, the scientific foundations of ABA, and practical applications for professionals working with individuals with autism and developmental differences.QABA representatives conducted site visits to leading organizations, including the Mohammed VI National Center for Persons with Disabilities – Marrakech Branch and the Happiness Ambassadors Center in Rabat. These visits revealed challenges currently faced in delivering care for individuals with disabilities, particularly autism, including limited access to accredited training programs and a shortage of credentialed practitioners qualified to implement behavior analysis strategies in Morocco . It further emphasized the urgent need for increased collaboration with accredited ABA training pathways.QABA also held meetings with the executive office of the Vision Center, members of the Excell group of institutions in Marrakech, and the President of the National League of Social Workers. Discussions focused on workforce development needs and potential pathways for expanding professional ABA training in the country.Furthermore, there was a national meeting focused on the organization of social work professions, presided over by the Minister of Family, Children, and Solidarity. The meeting brought together government officials, public institutions, civil society organizations, universities, and professional associations."The dedication we witnessed from Moroccan professionals and families reinforced the need for accessible, accredited training pathways," said Dr. Michael Hemingway, Executive Director of QABA. "We are exploring collaborations that would bring structured certification programs aligned with international standards to the region."In response to these findings, QABA is in discussions with the National Association of Social Workers to develop accredited training programs. These initiatives aim to address workforce shortages and expand access to qualified practitioners who can deliver evidence-based care.For more information about QABA's international initiatives, visit qababoard.com, email info@qababoard.com, or call (877) 220-1839.About QABAThe Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA) is an international credentialing organization advancing the field of Applied Behavior Analysis through rigorous certification standards. QABA provides credentials for technicians, supervisors, and analysts through the ABAT, QASP-S, and QBApathways. The organization maintains standards for coursework approval, supervised fieldwork, and examination while supporting accessibility for candidates across six continents.

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