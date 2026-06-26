Colorado Window Treatment Experts Share the Best Window Coverings for Summer

Hunter Douglas Designer Screen Shades Installed in Parker, CO Home Hunter Douglas Applause® Cellular Shades Installed in Dacono, CO Home Hunter Douglas Silhouette® Privacy Sheers Installed in Greenwood Village Home

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer in Colorado means longer days, intense sunshine, and rising temperatures. While many homeowners focus on air conditioning and outdoor living spaces, window treatments can play a significant role in improving comfort, reducing glare, protecting interiors, and increasing energy efficiency.From sun-facing living rooms to covered patios, the right window coverings can help homeowners make the most of the season while enhancing their homes' look and functionality.Below, the Colorado window treatment experts at AIM share some of the best window coverings to consider this summer.Solar Shades for UV Protection and View Preservation Designer Screen Shades , commonly known as solar shades, are designed to reduce heat and block harmful UV rays while maintaining views to the outdoors.Unlike traditional window coverings that completely obstruct the view when lowered, solar shades feature specialized fabrics that let homeowners enjoy natural light and outdoor views while reducing glare and solar heat gain. Available with manual or motorized operating systems, solar shades are an excellent solution for open-concept living rooms, kitchens, and homes with large windows.Energy-Efficient Cellular ShadesWhen it comes to keeping homes comfortable during Colorado's hot summers and cold winters, cellular shades remain among the most energy-efficient window treatment options . Also known as honeycomb shades, these window coverings feature a unique cellular construction that traps air within pockets, creating an insulating barrier at the window. Double-cell honeycomb shades offer even greater energy efficiency and can help reduce heat gain during the summer months.Available from both Alta and Hunter Douglas, cellular shades can be customized with sheer, light-filtering, or room-darkening fabrics to achieve the desired level of privacy and light control. Their versatility also makes them ideal for large windows, specialty-shaped windows, and top-down/bottom-up operation.Sheer Shades for Soft Natural LightMany homeowners want to enjoy Colorado's sunshine without sacrificing privacy. Sheer shades offer a solution that balances both. Sometimes referred to as privacy sheers or sheer shadings , these innovative window coverings diffuse harsh sunlight while maintaining a bright, inviting atmosphere. The soft fabric vanes suspended between sheer panels help control light throughout the day while reducing glare.Hunter Douglas offers a variety of sheer shading options for both horizontal and vertical windows, making them suitable for living rooms, dining rooms, and large patio doors.Patio Shades Extend Outdoor Living SpacesAvailable in a variety of styles and fabrics, patio shades can significantly reduce heat and glare while helping shield outdoor furniture from sun exposure. Many homeowners also choose motorized patio shades to easily adjust coverage throughout the day.Whether used on covered patios, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, or entertainment spaces, patio shades help transform outdoor areas into functional extensions of the home. Learn more about custom patio shades and outdoor living solutions at https://aimyourhome.com/patio-shades/ Creating a More Comfortable Home This SummerThe right window treatments can do much more than enhance a home's appearance. During Colorado's summer months, they can help reduce heat, minimize glare, improve energy efficiency, protect interiors from UV damage, and create more comfortable indoor and outdoor living spaces.To learn more about custom window treatments for your Colorado home, schedule a free in-home consultation with AIM at https://aimyourhome.com/contact/ About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

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