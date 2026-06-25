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Press Release: Coastal Conservancy Awards $27.7 million for Coastal Restoration, Public Access, and Climate Resilience

6/25/2006 – Last week, the Board of the State Coastal Conservancy approved a number of grants, totaling over $27.7 million, to projects that will protect coastal resources, expand public access to the coast, and enhance the coast’s resilience to climate change.  Funding included:

Full information on all projects can be found in the meeting agenda here.

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Press Release: Coastal Conservancy Awards $27.7 million for Coastal Restoration, Public Access, and Climate Resilience

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