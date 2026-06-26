National Open House Month: Buyer Advocates Warn Open Houses May Not Be the Best Way to Evaluate a Home
NAEBA recommends private, buyer-agent-led showings for objective property evaluation and better negotiation leverage. Read the full release and analysis.
While open houses remain a popular tradition during the busy summer buying season, Exclusive Buyer Agents (EBAs) say the format works against the interests of consumers attempting to make thoughtful, well-informed decisions.
“Open houses are designed to market homes and generate excitement,” said Jon Boyd, a past president of NAEBA and broker of The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor. “But buyers should understand that the environment itself can make it more difficult to objectively evaluate a property.”
According to NAEBA members, one of the most overlooked drawbacks of open houses is inefficiency. Because open houses are limited to narrow time windows and are often scattered across different communities, buyers may spend an entire weekend seeing only a few properties. In contrast, a professional buyer agent can organize multiple private showings in a single day based on location, price range, and buyer priorities.
NAEBA members also caution that open houses provide very little privacy for buyers. Consumers may feel uncomfortable openly discussing concerns about pricing, defects, negotiation strategy, or repair issues while other visitors — or the listing agent representing the seller — are within earshot.
The organization says the most significant concern may be the psychological pressure naturally created by crowded open houses. “When buyers walk into a busy open house and see multiple people viewing the same property, it creates a sense of competition and scarcity,” noted Rich Rosa, a former NAEBA president and co-founder of Greater Boston’s Buyers Brokers Only. “Scarcity is one of the most studied principles of persuasion and sales psychology. That pressure can cause buyers to rush decisions or overlook important concerns.”
Because each home is unique, buyers may begin to fear they will lose the opportunity to purchase the property if they do not act immediately. NAEBA says that emotional urgency can interfere with careful property evaluation and rational negotiation.
Beyond the emotional pressure, NAEBA points out several disadvantages that unrepresented buyers face when entering an open house:
1. Accidental Disclosure Risks: Casual conversations with the listing agent can compromise a buyer's bargaining position. Seemingly innocent remarks about moving timelines, preferred school districts, or maximum budget constraints are often noted by the seller’s representative and can be used as leverage against the buyer during negotiations.
2. Objective Property Evaluation: Open houses are highly orchestrated events designed to highlight cosmetic appeal and staged to distract a buyer from noticing a property’s flaws. Navigating a crowded house while making small talk makes it incredibly difficult for a buyer to spot important structural, mechanical, or layout defects.
3. Limited Market Perspective: Open houses naturally restrict a consumer's focus to a highly curated, heavily marketed slice of the market. Because listing agents use them to capture unrepresented buyers, consumers miss out on an objective, market-wide look at all available options. Any information presented by the host will contain market data that justifies the seller's asking price, not an unbiased analysis.
As an organization whose members are real estate agents who have chosen to represent only home buyers and never sellers, NAEBA encourages consumers to evaluate homes through private showings with independent buyer representation whenever possible. Finding unrepresented buyers, identifying future sellers, and gathering contact information to add to databases remains the primary—yet little advertised—reason listing brokerages hold open houses.
The association says buyers benefit from quieter showings where they can compare properties objectively, ask candid questions, and discuss concerns freely with their own fiduciary representative.
NAEBA also reminds consumers that listing agents have a legal obligation to prioritize the seller’s interests, including obtaining the highest price and most favorable terms for the seller. “Homebuyers deserve an environment where they can evaluate homes thoughtfully and without unnecessary pressure,” states Benjamin Clark, NAEBA president and principal broker at Salt Lake City, Utah-based Homebuyer Representation Inc. “The goal should be informed decision-making, not emotional urgency."
About the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents
The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to protecting home buyers through exclusive buyer representation. NAEBA members represent home buyers only and never sellers, helping remove many of the conflicts of interest common in traditional real estate brokerage models. Through consumer education, professional standards, and advocacy, NAEBA promotes transparency, fiduciary loyalty, and informed home-buying decisions nationwide.
Learn more at https://NAEBA.org
Sources:
Jon Boyd, The Home Buyer’s Agent of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, Michigan: https://buyersagentannarbor.com/
Rich Rosa, Buyers Brokers Only, Boston, Massachusetts: https://www.buyersbrokersonly.com/
Benjamin Clark, Homebuyer Representation, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah: https://HomebuyerRepresentation.com
NAEBA Media Contacts: https://naeba.org/buyer-resources/for-the-press/
Benjamin Clark
National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents
+1 801-969-8989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Loyalty Matters in Real Estate
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.