SCHOOL OF ROCK ALLSTARS HIT THE ROAD FOR 2026 NATIONWIDE TOUR

Students from Around the Globe Perform Live and Raise Funds for Youth Music Education Access

The AllStars Tour is the highest expression of what School of Rock exists to do.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , announced the kickoff of the 2026 AllStars Tour, with shows beginning July 20. The nationwide tour will visit 33 cities and feature 34 shows, showcasing the organization's most elite young musicians from across the globe. This year's AllStars are proud to support the Play Without Limits Project , raising funds to provide scholarships that give students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to access music education."The AllStars Tour is the highest expression of what School of Rock exists to do," said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. "These students arrive as individuals from every corner of the world and leave as a community forever changed by every lesson, every rehearsal, and every stage. The music is the vehicle, but what they carry with them for the rest of their lives is the confidence, the connection, and the proof that they belong on that stage."Less than 1% of School of Rock students worldwide earn AllStar status, making it the highest achievement in the School of Rock community. This year's class of 162 students from 99 locations across the globe, including the United States, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Canada, and Australia, will divide into six teams and spend 10 days touring the country playing iconic venues including Trees in Dallas, Sony Hall in New York, and 3Ten at ACL Live in Austin. House Bands from nearby School of Rock locations will join as supporting acts at each stop, creating additional opportunities for students to share the stage and celebrate each other's talents.The students selected for the 2026 tour reflect the breadth of what a School of Rock education can produce. Logan, 15, of Vancouver, Canada, performed the national anthems for more than 26,000 fans at a professional soccer match and is the first AllStar ever from his School of Rock location. Noah, 18, of Farmington, Connecticut, is heading to Berklee College of Music in the fall, crediting School of Rock directly for his acceptance. Rodrigo, 15, of Lima, Peru, will perform in the United States for the first time. Sophia, 17, of Woodland Hills, California, is a three-time AllStar who has already performed alongside professional artists including Victor Wooten and Jacob Collier.Their words speak for themselves. "Before School of Rock, I was a very shy person, had very little self-confidence, and just didn't have a community that I could call home," said Darin, 15, of Deptford, New Jersey. "I started to open up — like a flower finally blossoming and showing its true colors." Regina, 16, of Mexico City agreed: "The School of Rock mentality helped me find my confidence and get my spark back. Before joining, I was very insecure and ultimately scared of growing up." For others, the impact runs even deeper. "I can't say School of Rock changed me," said Tacio, 18, of Schaumburg, Illinois, "because School of Rock made me." Perhaps no student said it more simply than Anne, 17, of Chile, who wrote: "School of Rock saved my life."Former AllStars have gone on to sign record deals, tour professionally, star in Broadway productions, compete on American Idol and The Voice, and many have pursued careers in medicine, robotics, aerospace engineering, and more. The 2026 class continues that legacy, demonstrating what young musicians can achieve through performance-based music education.The tour's partnership with the Play Without Limits Project reflects School of Rock's commitment to ensuring that every young person who wants to experience the life-changing benefits of music education has the opportunity to do so. The 2025 Social Impact Study, conducted in partnership with third-party research firm Sound Diplomacy, found that 84.8% of parents recognized meaningful progress in their child's confidence, communication, and ability to engage in group settings since starting at School of Rock. 82.1% of parents also observed improved attitudes in their child toward peers from diverse backgrounds and age groups — an outcome that comes to life when students from around the globe share a stage for the first time. 87.1% reported having better, more meaningful conversations and a stronger connection with their child, and 96.2% reported a noticeable improvement in their child's overall self-confidence."At School of Rock, we see every day how transformative music education can be," Ryan continued. "Performing on stage teaches students to lead, to collaborate, to push through fear, and on the other side of that, they find confidence, lifelong friendships, and a sense of belonging that stays with them forever. Through the Play Without Limits Project, our AllStars are helping open the door for more young people to experience that. Every donation is an investment in the next generation on stage and beyond."For tour dates and details, visit schoolofrock.com/allstars-events-2026.*Statistics from survey commissioned by School of Rock and administered by a third-party consultancy from 4/26-5/7/2025. Distributed to parents of currently enrolled students under the age of 18, with 1,443 parents completing the survey out of a total population of 19,302 minor students. This corresponds to a margin of error of ±2.48% at a 95% confidence level. Survey data based on a sample population’s self-reported experience. Results intended for informational purposes only and do not constitute a guarantee of future outcomes.###About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 80,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) and the Play Without Limits Project, a Youth Enrichment Brands initiative that provides youth activity scholarships to kids in need. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: 2026 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2026 Regional Champion – U.S.A. by Global Franchise Awards; 2026 and 2025 Best Children's Service & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; seven consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children's Enrichment Category in 2025 and 2026; International Franchise Association's 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

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