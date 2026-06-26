LA-Based NGO Operation USA Requests Support for Venezuela Earthquake Response

Operation USA is mobilizing relief efforts in response to the devastating Venezuela earthquakes and urgently seeking public and corporate support.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operation USA , a Los Angeles-based international relief agency, today announced that it is mobilizing relief efforts and working with local partners to assess and address the immediate needs of communities impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.Back-to-back powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, leading to widespread destruction in the capital of Caracas and throughout the state of La Guaira. The quakes were recorded as 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, making them among the strongest recorded in more than a century. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the U.S. Geological Survey reports that the death toll could reach into the thousands, with a significant probability that casualties will exceed 10,000 and that hundreds of thousands may be displaced.Operation USA is coordinating with trusted local agencies and partners to determine the most urgent needs and deliver critical assistance to affected communities."These are among the worst quakes to hit Venezuela in decades, and recovery will be a long and difficult journey for those affected," said Richard Walden, President and CEO of Operation USA. "Operation USA stands ready to mobilize and deliver relief swiftly and effectively—but we cannot do it without you. Corporate and public support is crucial to making this happen."During this crucial early phase, Operation USA is seeking financial support from the public to enable rapid response and sustain recovery efforts. The organization is also seeking corporate partners that can provide bulk quantities of disaster-appropriate relief supplies, including generators, blankets, flashlights and batteries, new clothing, first aid supplies, health and hygiene items, shelter materials, and medical supplies and equipment.The organization is now calling on corporate partners and the public to support active relief efforts.HOW TO HELP:Donate online at https://www.opusa.org/give-and-it-gets-there , by phone at 323.413.2353, or by check made payable to Operation USA and mailed to:Operation USA7421 Beverly Blvd PHLos Angeles, CA 90036Corporate donations supporting recovery efforts—including bulk quantities of disaster-appropriate supplies, shelter materials, power generation equipment, medical supplies, and water purification products—are also being requested.For more information, call 323.413.2353 or email Tony Shannon at tshannon@opusa.org or Susan Fassig at sfassig@opusa.org.About OPERATION USA:Founded in 1979, Operation USA helps communities alleviate the effects of disasters, disease, and endemic poverty by providing privately funded relief, reconstruction, and development aid throughout the world. The Los Angeles-based non-governmental organization offers material and financial assistance to community-based organizations that promote sustainable development, leadership and capacity building, income-generating activities, education, health services, and advocacy on behalf of vulnerable people. Learn more at www.opusa.org Richard Walden, President and CEO of Operation USA, is available as an expert source on disaster response and recovery.PRESS CONTACT:Srishti RamaniOperation USAsramani@opusa.orgM: 510.960.9262

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