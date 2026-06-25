Assistance Available for Apalachicola Bay Commercial Harvesting License Applications Franklin County Public Library staff will be available to assist individuals who need help applying for or renewing commercial harvesting licenses for Apalachicola Bay. The deadline to complete license applications is Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Those needing assistance may visit either library branch during regular operating hours. The Eastpoint Branch will also be open for additional Saturday hours on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for this assistance. Please bring any required documents, identification, login information, and a valid credit or debit card for any online application or licensing fees. Eastpoint Branch

160 Hickory Dip Rd.

Eastpoint, FL 32328

Phone: (850) 670-8151

Hours: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Additional Saturday Hours: June 27, 2026, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. Carrabelle Branch

311 St. James Ave. SE

Carrabelle, FL 32322

Phone: (850) 275-9895

Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. For more information, please contact either library branch.

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