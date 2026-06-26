1Spatial by VertiGIS Releases 1Engage v2.0 with CAD Integration to Improve Emergency Response Accuracy

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The release introduces a new integration that delivers validated GIS data to CAD systems, ensuring reliable location information in critical moments.

We are committed to building a platform where high-quality location data flows seamlessly across systems.” — Sarah Finne, GISP

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial by VertiGIS , a global leader in location data management and validation solutions, today announced the release of 1Engage v2.0 , a cloud-based platform designed to help public safety agencies improve emergency response by ensuring accurate, validated GIS data flows directly into critical systems.The release introduces a new integration that delivers validated GIS data to Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems, ensuring emergency responders receive reliable location information in critical moments.Connecting GIS Data to CAD for Faster, More Accurate Response1Engage v2.0 enables agencies to automatically provision trusted GIS data to the systems dispatch operators rely on every day, saving valuable time. As users submit or update GIS data - including address points, road centerlines, and service boundaries - the platform validates and standardizes it before securely delivering it to CAD systems.The integration helps reduce the risk of misrouted emergency calls and improves situational awareness for dispatchers and responders by providing accurate, authoritative location data at the moment it is needed most. This is particularly valuable in rapidly growing communities, newly developed areas, or regions with frequent address changes.“Integrating authoritative GIS data directly into CAD systems ensures dispatchers are working with the most accurate information available,” said Sarah Finne, GISP, Solution Manager at 1Spatial. “This reduces delays, minimizes routing errors, and helps agencies respond faster and save lives.”This integration establishes a foundation for expanded interoperability with additional public safety platforms, reinforcing 1Spatial’s commitment to enabling a fully connected data ecosystem across citizen engagement, data governance, and emergency response systems.A Foundation for Future IntegrationsThe integration of CAD marks the first step in a broader strategy to expand 1Engage’s interoperability across public safety systems. Future releases will include support for Next Generation Core Services (NGCS) systems, further strengthening data connectivity across emergency response infrastructure.“This is just the beginning,” added Ms. Finne. “We are committed to building a platform where high-quality location data flows seamlessly across systems, supporting smarter cities, safer communities, and more efficient operations.”About 1Spatial by VertiGIS1Spatial by VertiGIS is a global provider of software and solutions that ensure the accuracy, consistency, and integrity of location data. Serving customers across government, public safety, utilities, transportation, and beyond, 1Spatial enables organizations to trust their data and make better decisions.

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