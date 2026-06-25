US Heart & Vascular Expands to Georgia with Partners Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia and Cardiology of Atlanta

USHV Partners with Cardiology of Atlanta and CVC North Georgia

USHV, an MSO for independent cardiovascular practices, partners with Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia and Cardiology of Atlanta to expand access to care.

Their commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and physician leadership aligns closely with our mission of supporting patient-centered, physician-led cardiovascular practices.” — Robbie Allen, Chief Executive Officer, US Heart & Vascular

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Heart & Vascular , a national provider of support services to independent cardiovascular physician practices, has partnered with Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia and Cardiology of Atlanta , two respected cardiovascular practices serving patients throughout Metro Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.These partnerships unite leading cardiovascular specialists with a growing network of physician-led practices committed to expanding patient access, improving outcomes, and advancing innovation in heart and vascular care. Through the partnership, physicians and patients will benefit from broader access to advanced cardiovascular diagnostics, including cardiac positron emission tomography/computed tomography imaging, value-based care programs, clinical research opportunities, and collaborative best practices from across the US Heart & Vascular network.“This partnership with US Heart & Vascular will provide tremendous resources to support and expand access to innovative cardiac care, high-quality imaging, and clinical research for the patients in the Atlanta metropolitan area and Northeast Georgia,” said Dr. Salman Ashfaq, managing partner and cardiologist at Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia. “Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional cardiovascular care close to home while continuing to advance innovation and patient access. Joining the US Heart & Vascular network allows us to strengthen that mission while preserving the personalized physician-led approach our patients value.”“Cardiology of Atlanta’s partnership with US Heart and Vascular reflects our mutual commitment to providing advanced, innovative, top quality cardiovascular care to the Atlanta area and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Hector Malave and Dr. Matthew Wilson of Cardiology of Atlanta. “We are confident this collaboration will strengthen our ability to elevate the cardiovascular services we offer to an even higher level through adoption of the latest technology and services, and recruitment of top talent. By combining Cardiology of Atlanta’s unique patient-centered and personalized model of care with the resources of a larger organization, we seek to provide our patients with the best of both worlds, to manage their cardiovascular health and improve outcomes.”“Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia and Cardiology of Atlanta have built outstanding reputations by putting patients first and delivering exceptional cardiovascular care in their communities,” said Robbie Allen, Chief Executive Officer of US Heart & Vascular. “Their commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and physician leadership aligns closely with our mission of supporting patient-centered, physician-led cardiovascular practices. Together, we will expand access to advanced heart and vascular care, strengthen opportunities for clinical collaboration and research, and help more patients benefit from innovative diagnostics, value-based care programs, and leading-edge treatment options throughout Georgia.”Provident Healthcare Partners, a leading healthcare investment banking firm, advised Cardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia in its partnership with US Heart & Vascular.About Cardiovascular Clinic of North GeorgiaCardiovascular Clinic of North Georgia is a leading cardiovascular practice serving patients throughout Northeast Georgia and the greater Atlanta region. The practice provides comprehensive cardiovascular services including preventive cardiology, interventional cardiology, vascular medicine, advanced cardiac imaging, nuclear cardiology, cardiac PET/CT, echocardiography, peripheral vascular diagnostics, and comprehensive outpatient cardiovascular management.About Cardiology of AtlantaCardiology of Atlanta is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to their patients in a service-oriented environment. Led by Drs. Hector Malave and Matthew Wilson, Cardiology of Atlanta prioritizes prevention of future health risks, creating a compassionate partnership with each patient to achieve healthcare goals through a combination of clinical and technical excellence, open communication and education about cardiac disease.About US Heart & VascularUS Heart & Vascular is the nation's premier support organization for independent cardiovascular practices. Through patient-centered, physician-led partnerships, US Heart & Vascular provides operational, administrative, technology, growth, and strategic support that enables physicians to remain focused on delivering exceptional heart and vascular care in the communities they serve.About Provident Healthcare PartnersProvident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including cardiology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as

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