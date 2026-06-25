Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert June 29-July 5, 2026

LYNCHBURG — Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov District-wide activities: Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment/paving operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/ work and roadside cleanup. Work at specific locations: Amherst County: Route 1202 (Lynchburg Avenue over Branch Harris Creek) – Bridge closure due to deterioration. A detour is in place utilizing Brooks St., Harrison Ave., Francis Ave., and Route 29 Business. Expected completion September 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Appomattox County: Route 460 Appomattox Bypass (Richmond Highway) - Road reconstruction. Westbound Route 460 has been reduced to one lane and speed limit reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. The Route 460 Bypass exit ramp to Route 26 (Oakville Road) will be closed beginning June 24 for approximately one week, weather permitting. Signage is in place to direct traffic along the detour. Expect delays. NOTE: An Automated Photo Enforcement system is in place. Maintain proper speed throughout the work zone. Estimated completion December 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Buckingham County: Please note district-wide activities above. Campbell County: Route 43 (Bedford Avenue) from Route 29 Bypass (Wards Road) to Route 29 Business (Main Street) in the Town of Altavista - Latex overlay. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations on Route 43 (Bedford Avenue) daily beginning the week of June 29, weather permitting. Expect delays. Expected completion July 6, 2026. Route 726 (Mt. Athos Road) - Latex overlay. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations on Route 726 (Mt. Athos Road) nightly from 8 pm to 6 am beginning the week of July 2, weather permitting. Expect delays. Expected completion July 7, 2026. Route 29 (Wards Road) - Intersection improvement project. The right lane will be closed in the northbound direction from 0.25 miles south of Route 699 (Gladys Road) to 0.1 miles north of Route 699. The right lane will be closed in the southbound direction from 0.26 miles north of Route 699 to 0.66 miles north of Route 699. Expected completion September 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Charlotte County: Route 642 (Mossing Ford Road) over Roanoke Creek - Bridge replacement. The bridge over Roanoke Creek is closed with detour in place to direct traffic. Estimated reopening December 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Cumberland County: Please note district-wide activities above. Halifax County: Route 501: Huell Matthews Highway from Route 744 (East Hyco Road) to Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) - Safety improvements. Shoulder widening, rumble strips, and guardrail replacement project. Lane closures expected. Estimated completion December 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Lynchburg: Intersection of Wards Ferry Road and CVCC Campus Drive - Intersection Improvement Project (Roundabout). Work will be taking place along the shoulders of Wards Ferry and CVCC Campus Drive in the vicinity of this intersection. At this phase of the project, there will be no lane closures and traffic will remain in its current pattern, but drivers are urged to use caution when travelling through this area. Please note district-wide activities above. Nelson County: Route 778 (Lowesville Rd.) over Piney River (37.719072, -79.066938) - Bridge work starting on 6/29/26 with temporary signals to control traffic. Expected completion July 5, 2026. Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) - Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. Route 623 (Myndus Road) - Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion mid-July 2026. Please note district-wide activities above. Pittsylvania County: Route 311 (Harville-Saunders Parkway) - Road widening project. Expect temporary lane closures utilizing flagging operations. Expected completion November 2027. Please note district-wide activities above. Prince Edward County: Please note district-wide activities above.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.