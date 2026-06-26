Urban Timber Tree Highlights Plant Health Care Services With Free Product Promotion

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Timber Tree is placing plant health care at the center of its tree care services for Portland-area homeowners and property managers, with a free product promotion being offered when qualifying services are purchased.

The promotion has been created to support tree owners who want problems handled before pruning, removal, or emergency work becomes the only option. In Portland’s urban setting, trees can be affected by compacted soil, limited root space, pest pressure, changing weather, and stress around homes, streets, and landscaped areas. Through plant health care, those conditions are evaluated and treated with the long-term condition of the tree in mind.

Plant health care services from Urban Timber Tree are built around certified arborist assessment and treatment planning. Deep-root fertilization may be used when soil compaction or nutrient shortage is found. Essential nutrients are placed into the root zone so stronger root development and better tree vigor can be supported. Systemic tree injections are also provided when damaging pests are present or expected. Treatments are delivered into the tree’s vascular system, which allows pest control to be handled with less disruption to the surrounding property. Bronze birch borer, emerald ash borer, and aphids are among the pest concerns addressed through this type of care.

Plant growth regulators may also be included when better growth control, stronger natural defenses, or lower maintenance pressure is needed. These treatments are used to support the overall condition of the tree, not only its size or shape. Each program is timed around the needs of the tree rather than being forced into a strict monthly schedule.

The free product promotion has been added to make preventive tree care easier to consider as seasonal service plans are being made. For many properties, visible decline is not the first sign of trouble. Weak roots, pest activity, poor soil, and stress from nearby structures may be present before major limb failure or canopy loss is noticed.

Urban Timber Tree serves Portland, Lake Oswego, Beaverton, Gresham, Tigard, Hillsboro, Milwaukie, West Linn, Oregon City, Happy Valley, and surrounding metro communities. Tree trimming, tree removal, cabling and bracing, stump grinding, tree assessment, emergency service, commercial tree care, and fuel reduction are also provided by the company.

Free consultations are available through Urban Timber Tree for property owners seeking tree health support, risk evaluation, and service recommendations from certified arborists

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